10 ideas for a post-cookies marketing strategy

The shift away from third-party cookies presents both a challenge and an opportunity for marketers to rethink and improve their digital marketing strategies to better align with the current needs and expectations of consumers.

When Google first announced it would phase out support of third-party cookies, marketers initially worried it would reduce their ability to collect user behavior data and share it to inform their marketing and targeting strategies. However, that concern waned as teams realized they could still use zero-party data and first-party data to drive effective marketing strategies.

It also helped that Google continuously delayed these changes several times from 2022, to late 2023, then into 2024. Most recently, Google announced it would not complete this transition in late 2024, and is looking again at delaying until 2025.

All of this is not to say that developing a strategy for post-cookies marketing is not important. On the contrary, these delays give marketers more time to develop better ideas to adapt to changing technologies and customer expectations.

Having the right post-cookies marketing strategies also ensures brands are compliant with new regulations to avoid legal or financial penalties. And as time passes, consumers have become more informed about cybersecurity. They tend to prefer brands that respect their data and are transparent as they collect and use it.

The shift away from third-party cookies demands innovative strategies that respect user privacy while maintaining effective marketing. The following post-cookie marketing strategies offer a roadmap for marketers to adapt and thrive in this new era. They focus on sustainable, privacy-conscious methods that comply with evolving regulations and enhance customer engagement through trust and relevance.

1. Embrace first-party data First-party data will become the gold standard in a post-cookie world. This type of data -- collected directly from the target audience through interactions with a brand's website, apps or social media -- is inherently more reliable and relevant than third-party data. Marketers should focus on enhancing UX to encourage direct interactions, which, in turn, yield richer first-party data. Tactics such as personalized content, loyalty programs and customer feedback channels can help deepen customer relationships and drive first-party data collection.

2. Use ID providers ID providers create unique identifiers for users who consent to tracking. Organizations can use these IDs across participating sites to maintain targeted ad campaigns without infringing on users' privacy. Marketers can partner with providers that ensure compliance and offer widespread adoption to maximize its reach and effectiveness.

3. Explore contextual targeting options Contextual targeting lets advertisers place their ads on websites that are contextually relevant to the other advertised products or services. This strategy does not rely on user data but the nature of the content where the ad appears. If marketers prioritize quality content and relevance, they can effectively target the right audience while respecting their privacy and aligning with brand values.

4. Use AI and machine learning AI and machine learning technologies offer sophisticated tools to analyze trends, predict user behavior and personalize content creation without relying on individual user data. These technologies can process large volumes of first-party data and contextual information to guide marketing strategies, optimize campaigns and enhance CX in real time.

5. Invest in privacy-first ad networks Privacy-first ad networks have emerged in response to the demand for more privacy-conscious ad systems and services. These networks specialize in targeting and personalization without compromising user privacy. Investing in relationships with these networks can help marketers reach their audience effectively while adhering to new norms of digital advertising.

6. Enhance CRM systems Strengthening CRM systems to better manage customer data can help in the post-cookie world. CRM systems help segment, target and retain customers with the wealth of first-party data collected from various touchpoints. This approach enables marketers to create personalized strategies that can dynamically adapt to customer interactions, improving engagement and customer loyalty over time.

7. Develop collaborative data sharing initiatives Data collaboration strategies, like those for second-party data, enable businesses to share nonsensitive, aggregated data with trusted partners. These collaborations can expand the reach of marketing efforts and introduce a brand to new, relevant audiences without compromising individuals' privacy. It's a mutual exchange of value that benefits all participants, as it broadens the data pool in a privacy-compliant manner.

8. Focus on content marketing Creating high-quality, engaging content marketing materials that resonate with the target audience can drive organic traffic to the organization's website. This strategy relies less on personal data and more on valuable content that informs, entertains or solves problems. Over time, this approach can help build a loyal community around a brand and foster direct interactions that generate first-party data.

9. Implement an omnichannel marketing strategy Omnichannel marketing ensures a seamless CX across all channels, whether online or offline. This strategy considers the customer's entire journey, cohesively integrating all platforms and touchpoints. A personalized and consistent brand experience everywhere can enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, thereby encouraging more voluntary data sharing.