Zero-party data vs. first-party data: What's the difference?

Third-party cookies have helped organizations create targeted ad campaigns for years. As Google plans to phase them out of its Chrome browser in 2024, marketers have shifted their focus to zero- and first-party data.

Zero-party data -- a term coined by Forrester Research in 2018 -- doesn't require analysis and offers insights directly from customers. Conversely, first-party data comes from customer behavior, such as web activity, and requires analysis to derive relevant insights. Although first-party data is a more well-known term than zero-party data, many marketers have likely used zero-party data since the advent of the internet.

To help organizations create successful marketing campaigns in the absence of third-party cookies, marketers can use both zero- and first-party data.

What is zero-party data? Zero-party data is information that customers voluntarily share with organizations. Some experts consider this term an evolution of explicit data because customers explicitly share it with organizations. Since Forrester coined the term, experts have identified zero-party data as a way to drive personalized marketing campaigns. Organizations can collect this data from various sources, such as website forms, polls, membership applications and surveys. Although some customers may proactively offer zero-party data for nothing in return, organizations commonly treat it as currency and offer a reward -- such as an e-book, webinar or discount code -- in return. This data can give marketers accurate audience insights because it comes directly from customers. As organizations collect data through polls, surveys and form submissions, marketers can use it to tailor product recommendations, messages and offers to each customer. In this sense, the way marketers use zero-party data takes on a conversational nature that fosters strong relationships between organizations and their customers.

What is first-party data? First-party data is behavioral information that organizations collect to improve CX as customers interact with their websites, apps, products and social media channels. To collect this data, web developers place a code on the organization's media assets so that CX teams can track users' IP addresses, login credentials, browser language, timestamps, demographics, which sites they visited and items they left in their shopping cart. Organizations then store this information in their CRM platforms. This data enables marketers to re-target customers with relevant product ads after they leave the site. Additionally, it can help marketing teams create customer segments based on interests, topics, products and demographics. To enhance personalization and segmentation further, marketers can use both first-party and zero-party data to target users with the right messages.