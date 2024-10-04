How a zero-based approach can improve your cloud budget

Organizations typically see IT departments, including the teams that run cloud workloads, as cost centers. It's not uncommon for organizations to demand cuts to their IT departments in tight budget cycles. A zero-based approach to budgeting could help change this perspective.

One of the largest challenges with cloud is managing runaway costs. Without a proper cloud cost optimization strategy, budget bloat is bound to happen. In the webinar "Wrapping Your Head Around Cloud Costs," Simon Ratcliffe, formerly a CFO and now partner for strategy and value creation at Beyond M&A, explained the concept of zero-based budgeting. This approach requires departments to prioritize expenses that create measurable value for their organization rather than rely on historical data to build their budgets. Zero-based budgeting demands introspection, providing businesses an opportunity to align their costs with their endeavors. It shifts the focus from cutting expenses to bringing deliberate value to an organization.

Examine how businesses traditionally think about cloud costs and how zero-based budgeting can help manage these costs. Next, learn the four-step process cloud teams can use to implement this approach in their organization. Finally, explore the pros and cons, and determine if this approach is feasible for your department or cloud team.

How businesses think about cloud costs The benefits of cloud migration are established. A cloud deployment is easy to set up without upfront hardware or software costs. Cloud's features can also improve efficiency. Overall, moving to the cloud should present a cost-effective option for organizations that require compute services they don't want to pay to own or maintain. Providers bill on a pay-as-you-go basis. Businesses only pay for the services that they request. These services include SaaS, PaaS and IaaS models. Each service provides users with different levels of customization and control over the cloud and its resources. However, the customization and scalability of cloud can also be a financial detriment. Without oversight, individuals can make any changes or access any resources and services they see fit. Additionally, as businesses purchase more services or licenses, the billing associated with these added expenses becomes much harder to track. Cloud costs are also constantly changing, even from month to month as service consumption goes up and down. Often, businesses optimize their cloud costs from measures like capacity planning, cost tracking, cloud access restrictions and data transfer limiting. But what happens when the cloud team has cut all the fat yet management expects further budget cuts? The zero-based approach addresses this problem, offering an alternative perspective on budgeting. As cloud spending continues to grow and overspending remains a key issue, businesses could use a new perspective to manage these costs.

What is zero-based budgeting? Zero-based budgeting is a technique that interrogates and explains the costs associated with a department or business. In this exercise, budgets begin at a base of zero. As teams add expenses to the budget, they must deliberate on each one and justify it as necessary or valuable. Those responsible for the budget must be ready to explain their reasoning in the final estimate. CFOs appreciate when budgets are presented as "a story based on numbers," Ratcliffe said. Cloud teams that can be honest about their spend and provide a narrative on its efficacy can have more constructive conversations with their CFO about money. IT have gotten themselves into the hole of 'we're just a cost center.' Why should IT not be seen as a value? Simon RatcliffePartner for strategy and value creation, Beyond M&A Ratcliffe also pushed back on the assumption that IT should be seen as just a cost center. "IT have gotten themselves into the hole of 'we're just a cost center.' Why should IT not be seen as a value?" he said. IT departments need to adopt an entrepreneurial attitude. Teams should focus on the value they bring to their organization and say, "If we do x, we can deliver y value." Challenging the line items in a budget can be time-consuming. But this strategy can offer invaluable insights into a business's cash flow. "It would be exactly like if I said to you to go through your credit card and bank statements and work out if everything you're spending is adding value to your life," Ratcliffe said. "If it's not adding value, get rid of it."

4 steps to create a zero-based budget Cloud teams interested in implementing a zero-based approach in their organization can follow Ratcliffe's steps: Throw away the old budget. Begin by breaking the habit of using the prior year's budget as a baseline for the new budget. It is time for a fresh start. Create a new baseline. Whether a team hires an outside consultant or directs resources toward cost monitoring, they must find where to make changes. Ask: What do we have? What is it doing? What does it cost? Establish that baseline within the new budget. This is the time for cloud teams to determine their needs. Look for expenses like hidden costs and fees, runaway resources and MSP fees. Ratcliffe recommended first looking at what cloud teams are spending on software and SaaS services, which he said are the most common places for overspending. Do not wait until the end of the budget cycle. This needs to be a rapid exercise since cloud costs are always changing. Understand why costs exist within the budget. Ratcliffe recommended creating a checklist that displays the efficacy of your cloud team's line items. Separate the checklist into two categories: necessities and value add-ons. Necessities are any standard costs associated with daily operations. Value add-ons are any costs that enhance or improve the business. A checklist presents an opportunity to create a business standard by which stakeholders can determine meaningful cloud costs. Is the cloud team purchasing tools and services that can add value to their business and provide a competitive edge, such as automated monitoring tools or AI technology? How does the team determine what is a value add-on? In reality, exploring every single expense and cost in your organization and figuring out the propriety and meaning in every one can be a challenge. Hyoun ParkCEO and principal analyst, Amalgam Insights Once a cloud team has created a new budget and fully understood the costs associated with it, they can present the budget and tell the story of their department's needs. Moving into future budget cycles, this process should become mainstreamed as adding expenses becomes a more deliberate process.

Pros of zero-based budgeting All IT teams want their business to find value in the cloud services they pay for. Advantages of zero-based budgeting, according to B2B financial consultant firm Paro, include the following: Holistic view of expenditures. Cloud teams reviewing their expenditures can see how those costs relate to other teams and departments. This provides further oversight into how the overall business functions.

Cons of zero-based budgeting A zero-based approach to budgeting isn't the right fit for every organization. Paro also noted the following challenges associated with zero-based budgeting: Less historical focus. Traditional budgeting compares the last budget cycle's expenses with the new or current expenses. A zero-based approach asks teams to justify their expenses rather than dictating necessary expenses.

