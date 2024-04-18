What is an IT budget? IT budget is the amount of money spent on an organization's information technology systems and services. It includes compensation for IT professionals and expenses related to the construction and maintenance of enterprise-wide systems and services. The IT budget is typically overseen by the chief information officer (CIO), the IT organization's top executive. However, as IT has become central to business results, the scope and allocation of the IT budget have become more complex because not all IT spending falls within the IT department. Since IT affects every corner of an organization, budget development is a complex task. It starts with gathering input from department leaders on what IT investments they think are needed. From there, IT management must make estimates of what those technology requests will cost. It can take weeks or even months to compile an enterprise's budget. If senior management rejects the budget plan, the process might have to restart.

Why is an IT budget important? IT organizations procure and use many products and hire a significant number of staff to deploy and run systems and data centers. An IT budget identifies cost-related items in the IT department and becomes a blueprint for IT operations and IT initiatives that can be submitted to the chief financial officer for funding. The principal reason for budgeting is to have a financial plan or framework to manage IT costs within specific guidelines and limitations. A budget provides a strategic plan that reduces the likelihood of reckless spending on nonessential technology and IT services. Situations that occur outside normal budgeting, such as procurement of a new system or specialized software, might be treated as a capital expenditure with the necessary approvals from senior management.

How much do companies spend on IT? IT budgets reflect the size of the organization and its dependency on technology and IT resources. Based on estimates from various consultants and research firms, including Deloitte, small and medium-sized businesses devote a relatively larger percentage of revenue -- 6% to 8% -- to IT expenditures compared with enterprise-sized companies that spend 2% to 4% of revenue on IT. By contrast, organizations with large IT requirements, such as cloud service providers and managed service providers, can spend 15% to 20% of revenue on IT. The major CSPs -- AWS, Google and Microsoft -- collectively have hundreds of data centers located around the world.

IT budget components IT budgets include a variety of components. The major ones include the following: Compensation. This is a major part of the IT budget; these costs include employees and external consultants that the IT department uses.

This is a major part of the IT budget; these costs include employees and external consultants that the IT department uses. Office and data center space. This includes any costs associated with obtaining and maintaining the physical space, as well as furnishing it.

This includes any costs associated with obtaining and maintaining the physical space, as well as furnishing it. Hardware and software. These budget items include procuring and maintaining hardware and software applications for data centers and for employee use. Applications such as enterprise resource planning, accounting, finance and human resource applications would all fall into this category.

These budget items include procuring and maintaining hardware and software applications for data centers and for employee use. Applications such as enterprise resource planning, accounting, finance and human resource applications would all fall into this category. Utilities. Power, heating and cooling systems and services are included in these budget items. Cloud computing services also might be part of this category.

Power, heating and cooling systems and services are included in these budget items. Cloud computing services also might be part of this category. Operations. This covers expenses related to maintaining systems and keeping them running. Research and development as well as design and engineering expenses might fall into this category.

This covers expenses related to maintaining systems and keeping them running. Research and development as well as design and engineering expenses might fall into this category. Data storage. This covers on-site and cloud storage expenses.

This covers on-site and cloud storage expenses. Networking. This includes costs associated with various types of networking services and networking equipment, including wireless infrastructure and local area networks (LANs).

This includes costs associated with various types of networking services and networking equipment, including wireless infrastructure and local area networks (LANs). Security. Expenses related to security of data as well as physical security of buildings and equipment fall here.

Expenses related to security of data as well as physical security of buildings and equipment fall here. Other expenses. Various other cost areas could include planning and development, emergency response, auditing and compliance, training, and records management. An important part of the budget process is to look ahead and examine what upgrades are needed and what trends could affect the organization's use of IT. A key example is the growing use of artificial intelligence, which is already reshaping how IT supports business operations. IT-related items that tend to fall outside the IT budget include applications deployed for and used by specific business units. Marketing applications, such as those that enable social media campaigns and content management systems, usually fall under the marketing spend rather than the IT budget.

IT budget example IT budget preparation is complex, and budgets must be carefully developed. The following table presents a sample IT budget. The number of items will vary depending on the size of the department and its scope of activities. Each of the items listed could have multiple sublevels depending on the components making up a specific activity. Budget item January February March People expenses Salaries and benefits (full time) Salaries and benefits (part time) Consultants and contractors (business focus) Consultants and contractors (IT focus) Department office space Office furniture Office supplies Data center facilities Physical space Office supplies Hardware (e.g., servers, storage, power supplies, racks) Software (e.g., operating systems, applications, utilities) Utilities (e.g., power, water) HVAC and environment systems System and service maintenance System testing and validation Operations Production system operations System administration Digital transformation initiatives Research and development System design and engineering System and service maintenance System testing and validation Data storage Primary on-site storage Cloud storage Data protection and privacy Data backup and recovery System and service maintenance System testing and validation Security Data security and protection Physical access security Equipment and services (e.g., firewalls, anti-ransomware software) Cybersecurity Network security (e.g., LANs, network perimeter) Security risk analyses System and service maintenance System testing and validation Networking services Local telephone company service Wide area network service Internet provider service Voice-over-IP phone system Corporate LAN Intranet service Wireless infrastructure service Call center system System testing and validation System and service maintenance Planning and development New system development Existing system updating and replacement Cloud computing and cloud services IT infrastructure and IT strategy Emergency planning and response Emergency notification and alerting system Emergency communications (e.g., satellite phones, two-way radios) Disaster recovery technology Emergency response technology Emergency operations center Emergency supplies (e.g., disaster kits) Emergency disaster fund Incident management Auditing and compliance Audit activities Compliance activities Records management Primary records storage Alternate records storage Cloud records storage System and service maintenance Staff training and education Staff attendance at conferences Publications and subscriptions Professional memberships Professional certifications Webinars and podcasts Staff travel Miscellaneous