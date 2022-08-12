Third-party cookies remain as Google advertising in DoJ's sights

Google is likely to be sued buy the U.S. Department of Justice in September on the grounds that its advertising network is a monopoly. What that means for marketers isn't yet clear, but there are steps they can take to prepare for disruptions.

The DoJ news comes as Google again postponed deprecation of the third-party tracking cookie, this time until the second half of 2024. While Apple blocked third-party cookies several years ago, Google has postponed the process for the Chrome browser numerous times as it works with digital advertisers and technology vendors to agree on a replacement for anonymized audience tracking it calls the Privacy Sandbox.

EU antitrust authorities have kept watch on how Google handles third-party cookie deprecation and display advertising practices for more than a year, voicing concerns that Google's ad network may control too much of the European market.

Google's cookie delays and the impending DoJ antitrust suit likely are unconnected, even though they happened close together, said Liz Miller, Constellation Research analyst. Google is caught in a riptide between two factions of government regulators: Those who want to protect consumer privacy, and those who want to level the playing field for small and midsized businesses that have been priced out of search engine exposure.

Regardless of how, where and when this prospective antitrust suit plays out, the Google advertising network -- whoever ends up owning and managing it -- will still go on, Miller predicted. She added that it likely will be years before users will see any meaningful changes.

"This isn't going to shake out in the next 12 months, and advertising isn't going to go away," Miller said. "I think it's just going to change who we write our checks to."

Google provided a press statement defending its advertising technologies, saying "enormous competition in online advertising has made online ads more relevant, reduced ad tech fees, and expanded options for publishers and advertisers."

Marketers seek alternates to fill their funnels Marketers have already begun to see the degradation of anonymized data, now that companies like Apple have given consumers the ability to opt out of tracking software and regulations such as the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act give consumers more say in how their data is used. Google's continual delay of third-party cookie deprecation has irritated some marketers, said Natalia Biel, vice director of marketing for GetResponse, an email and marketing automation vendor based in Poland. Her customers that have invested in first-party data technologies just to see Google keep third-party cookies around are growing frustrated, Biel said. At the same time, she said new Google AI tools that govern who sees ads have tested poorly. Response rates are down, and advertisers are annoyed that they have less control over what audiences look like. Furthermore, new Google Analytics tools to support new modes of audience development aren't working well, either. "It's a very dodgy, dodgy kind of thing that they postponed [third party cookie deprecation], with everything going on," Biel said. "I think several Google products are just not ready...we know how it is with the product launches, right?" With all that said, GetResponse has shifted toward using first-party data for its own marketing efforts. It also maintains browser advertising campaigns with Google, Microsoft and other localized browsers for its customers in non-English speaking markets. To get that first-party data, GetResponse may invest more in social media campaigns, publishing more of its own gated content, and personalizing its web experience. That will support the middle and the bottom of the marketing funnel, but Biel still worries about replacing the top of the funnel leads that third-party cookies and Google ads bring in. "The top of the funnel will be the biggest thing that we need to brainstorm about -- just think about something else that we haven't done until now," Biel said. "I think will be a big challenge."