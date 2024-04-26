Google delays third-party 'Cookiepocalyse' until at least 2025

Google has delayed third-party cookie deprecation in the Chrome browser for the third time. Experts predict it won't happen again.

This week, Google put off its plan to fully eliminate cookies later this year, a process it started in January by turning them off for 1% of Chrome users. By the end of the year, Google had planned to turn third-party cookies off for all.

The plan was predicated on satisfying the UK's Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA's) technical concerns that deprecating third-party cookies would tilt competition too far in favor of Google Ads, its search advertising platform.

Google acknowledged that it couldn't meet its self-set deadline to go live with its alternative to third-party cookies, Privacy Sandbox. UK advertisers are testing it now and will provide feedback to the CMA by the end of June to analyze how it affects competition in the UK web-ad marketplace. Google even agreed to fund the testing.

"We remain committed to engaging closely with the CMA and [UK privacy regulator Information Commissioner's Office] and we hope to conclude that process this year," Google said in a Privacy Sandbox progress report to the CMA. "Assuming we can reach an agreement, we envision proceeding with third-party cookie deprecation starting early next year."

Privacy Sandbox is a set of APIs under development that offers Chrome users privacy controls while delivering finely targeted, anonymized audiences to advertisers with the help of AI. So far, it appears to work something like the anonymized audience tools that many social media sites deploy.

Most marketers have moved away from third-party cookies in recent years and have replaced its function with different success metrics, with an emphasis on collecting first-party data, said Liz Miller, an analyst with Constellation Research.

Advertisers haven't progressed as far, and many of them aren't ready for the end of third-party cookies. The finer its market slice is segmented, the more affected the advertiser will be by the transition to Privacy Sandbox.

"If you are really, really focused on either programmatic or on very hyper-targeted advertising -- like, I don't just want to talk to 'Chardonnay moms' on Chrome, I want to talk to 'brunette Chardonnay moms,' -- if that's the segmentation you're working with, you're going to be a little nervous," Miller said.

But despite Google's track record of delaying the end of third-party cookies 100% of the time so far, Miller believes they will eventually go away.

"My gut says it's going to be delayed again, in increments, not indefinitely. I really do think Google just wants this to be done," Miller said.