Google begins phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome

Google is taking steps to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome.

The search giant on Thursday rolled out Tracking Protection to 1% of the browser's users as part of its Privacy Sandbox initiative to eliminate all third-party cookies by the second half of 2024.

Tracking Protection limits cross-site tracking by restricting website access to third-party cookies. Google first revealed in 2021 its plan to get rid of third-party cookies, shortly after the European Union began investigating Google's advertising operations.

Competitors also have moved to block third-party cookies: Apple on Safari in 2020, and Mozilla on Firefox in 2019. Google first unveiled Tracking Protection in December.

By phasing out third-party cookies and implementing Tracking Protection, Google hopes to respond to consumers' and regulators' privacy concerns, all while keeping ad revenue afloat and avoiding regulatory action from the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority.

Digital commerce and generative AI But some say Google's strategy for phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome is inadequate because it does not account for advances in marketing technology, such as generative AI. "Google's efforts are not forward-looking enough," IDC analyst Gerry Murray said. Google is moving to comply with regulatory requirements while sustaining ad revenue, but is not addressing the emergence of generative AI agents' effects on consumers, the demise of cross-domain tracking and the replication of consumer databases, he said. "Generative AI agents will enable consumers to participate in digital marketplaces based on programmatic intent, " Murray said. Google's biggest challenge will be figuring out how to financially uphold or replace digital ad revenue, he said. "Therefore, GenAI agents are a hugely disruptive threat that may make another major player the dominant force in the next digital economy," Murray said. He compared the balance between sellers and consumers to the stock market, in which both sides of the market "are equally capable of controlling the terms of their market participation." Murray said future revenue will be based on commissions, rather than impressions. "There are huge implications for everyone in the digital economy," he said.