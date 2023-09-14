Cloud pricing hits new mark amid multiple drivers

That cloud costs are going up is a simple fact, but the varied forces behind this IT budgeting trend make for a complex analysis.

The U.S. government's inflation index for August set a new mark regarding cloud computing prices, surpassing the previous record set last month. The Producer Price Index, released today, reported a year-over-year price hike of 3.2% for data processing, hosting and related services, a category in which cloud computing is an important contributor.

Prices in this sector, which saw a month-over-month uptick of 0.2%, have been growing steadily since September 2022.

Cloud pricing on the rise Recent moves from cloud providers underscores the trend toward rising prices. IBM Cloud earlier this month announced IaaS and PaaS price hikes that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. IaaS customers outside the U.S. will see their location premiums increase, with Brazil topping the list with a 6.5% uptick. All customers will see a 3% increase in PaaS pricing, as well a 25% uplift for Accelerated Archive, an optional feature for IBM Cloud Object Store. Other signs of rising cloud costs come from Salesforce and ServiceNow among other providers. Customers can expect such price increases to continue, as the public cloud remains a key element of organizations' IT modernization and business transformation strategy, said Sid Nag, vice president analyst at Gartner. "Public cloud providers will strive for price parity against the competition, and this is the time to do it while the peers increase their pricing structure," Nag said. "Moreover, the addition of GenAI will provide the fuel, the impetus and justification to do so."

GenAI's emerging role Indeed, the emergence of generative AI is influencing cloud pricing -- along with more traditional variables such as IT salaries and data center energy costs. Salesforce, for example, cited the addition of features including "generative AI innovations" when announcing its price increase, which the company said was its first in seven years. ServiceNow, meanwhile, plans to introduce generative AI capabilities in premium versions of its ITSM, Customer Service Management and HR Service Delivery products, which the company said it will price higher than the Pro versions. The expense of running large language models (LLM) and cooling massive DPU and GPU clusters rank among the costs cloud providers may pass along to customers. But some cloud providers may not be eager to do so. Vikrant Karnik, cloud and technology services leader at Genpact, said the cloud companies he's spoken with plan to initially give away generative AI services as part of their broader offerings -- bundled together under a flat fee. Genpact is a professional services firm based in New York. "They will give you the access as much as possible, because they know that people are trying it out," he said. But that approach will change once cloud providers start to see higher use of their generative AI services, Karnik noted. At that point, they will begin to charge customers a premium for attributes such as response time: providers will ask customers to pay more to prioritize their LMM queries ahead of other customers, he said. But as premium pricing for generative AI becomes more commonplace, customers will need to consider whether a given service is worth the increased cost. "The added costs for embedded AI in products can be based on cloud or on-prem infrastructure costs, but it can also be part of the hype cycle which has seen the valuations of AI-based companies being much higher," said Bret Greenstein, data, analytics and AI leader at consultancy PwC. The important consideration is determining the value AI provides when embedded in a particular application, Greenstein said. If the AI component only provides a natural language interface to an existing app, it isn't worth a high premium, he said. On the other hand, an AI feature could prove its value if it transforms how an organization works and, as a result, generates significant labor savings, he added.