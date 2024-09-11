Generative AI pushes CIOs to adapt strategy, find use cases

AUSTIN, TEXAS -- The buzz around generative artificial intelligence has left CIOs and IT leaders moving fast to figure out how to safely and proficiently incorporate the technology within business workflows.

A strong AI strategy can make the difference between the technology being a success or a failure, said Forrester analyst Rowan Curran. Curran spoke during the Forrester Technology and Innovation Summit in Austin, Texas. While most CIOs already have an AI strategy, the rise of generative AI (GenAI) in 2022 propelled the technology to the forefront of business leaders' minds, meaning CIOs became tasked with finding more use cases for the technology.

Douglas Perry, deputy CIO at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), said the organization created an AI strategy in 2020 involving a competent and collaborative workforce and business processes to enable AI adoption. Since GenAI exploded onto the scene a couple of years after NOAA put together its AI strategy, Perry said NOAA administrators have been heavily engaged in what the organization is doing with AI. Perry said NOAA had 37 AI-specific pilot projects in 2023; in 2024, NOAA is working on 70 generative AI projects.

"That energy results in pressure," Perry said during a panel discussion with Curran at the Forrester summit. "In the IT community, we're feeling pressure from our end users and from our executives."

Curran said an enterprise AI strategy will help corral what can be overwhelming top-down pressure around AI and help an organization focus on foundational measures.