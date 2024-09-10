Agentic AI will revolutionize business processes

Artificial intelligence will be playing an even bigger role in enterprise business processes sooner rather than later. The evolution of agentic AI, or AI agents acting on goals and decisions, will take business process automation to the next level.

That's according to analysts speaking during the Forrester Research Technology and Innovation Summit in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday. Akin to self-driving cars that have been slowly modified to transition driving from humans to machinery, agentic AI could eventually automate multiple steps within complex processes currently performed by humans, such as receiving and processing insurance claims.

"There are dozens of steps in that process. Some of them are automated; some of them are not," Forrester Research analyst Mike Gualtieri said during a panel session at the summit. "There's a claims processing person who's in charge of that claims and that process. Agentic AI is where AI replaces that person and becomes in charge of that process. It's full-on automation of that process, and it's not far-fetched at all for tens of thousands of business processes."

While agentic AI isn't quite where it needs to be yet, Gualtieri said it's "the next thing."