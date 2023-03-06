Microsoft integrates GPT into Power Apps and AI Builder

Microsoft, pursuing its strategy of integrating OpenAI's generative AI technology within enterprise application platforms, on Monday introduced Power Virtual Agents conversation booster and AI Builder model with content generation.

Power Virtual Agents enables developers to create AI-powered chatbots for different scenarios, such as a bot for answering complex questions or one to engage with customers in multiple languages. AI Builder is a Microsoft Power Platform feature that provides AI models that help automate business processes.

Power Virtual Agents conversation booster equips enterprises' chatbots with capabilities from GPT -- the large language model from the tech giant's partner, OpenAI -- to answer questions when connected to company-specific resources such as a public website and internal knowledge base.

In addition, AI Builder now includes Azure OpenAI services in its interface, giving users access to new low-code generative AI models and templates in Power Automate and Power Apps.

Generative AI capabilities Given Microsoft's partnership with and $10 billion investment in OpenAI and its powerful large language model and chatbot, ChatGPT, bringing generative AI capabilities to Power Platform apps and AI Builder is a natural step, said Kashyap Kompella, CEO of RPA2AI Research. "ChatGPT has massively raised the bar on expectations for enterprise bots," Kompella said. When GPT-based bots are trained on a company's documents, it is easier to incorporate new information into customer support processes, he added. By combining the conversational interfaces with foundational LLM AI applications, every employee can have their own AI assistant to make them more productive on the job. Kashyap KompellaCEO, RPA2AI Research Meanwhile, GPT-based text generation helps workers become more productive. Text generation can assist employees with tasks that usually take time, such as summarizing, rewriting and reformatting. "These are early days yet, but by combining the conversational interfaces with foundational [large language model] LLM AI applications, every employee can have their own AI assistant to make them more productive on the job," Kompella said. Conversation boosters enable enterprises to use their most current and valuable data sources to construct responses that their chatbots can give to a question it has yet to be trained on. "What they're saying now is you won't have to predefine these conversations," Forrester analyst Mike Gualtieri said. "ChatGPT is smart enough to deal with many more situations without defining them."