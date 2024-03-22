How organizations should handle AI in the workplace

Integrating AI into consumer and business applications raises the risk of shadow AI: the unsanctioned use of generative AI tools without the IT department's knowledge or governance.

AI can enter enterprises through both official and unofficial channels. For example, a team might authorize augmenting Microsoft 365 with Copilot or Google Workspace with Gemini. Conversely, an individual employee could use the free version of ChatGPT to analyze proprietary corporate data without the company's knowledge.

An organization-wide AI strategy encompasses implementation, data governance, security and user adoption, aiming to maximize the corporate AI investment. Devising a strategy to manage both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI use in the workplace strengthens corporate data and risk management. An ideal AI strategy should cut through the hype, speak in business terms, and lay out a maturity framework detailing AI's impact on corporate operations and products.

Elements of an AI strategy in the workplace Generative AI's rapid proliferation across enterprises complicates the implementation of an AI strategy. As AI technology develops, its increasing complexity leaves more IT and business decision-makers -- not to mention mid-level managers -- struggling to keep pace. This situation highlights the need for a clear, well-documented strategy to guide the organization in adopting and using AI tools. The key elements of an AI strategy in the workplace include the following: Setting an enterprise-wide strategy championed by top leadership.

Aligning AI initiatives with the core business strategy.

Balancing efficiency with value-creation targets.

Effectively communicating the AI initiative's goals.

Maintaining a dynamic approach and iteratively updating the AI strategy. Build a cross-functional AI strategy team Implementing a new AI strategy requires internal education for leadership. Don't assume that one person has all the answers -- even with the highest leadership's support, laying the strategy's foundation requires a cross-functional team of early adopters. Pick a cross-functional team comprising representatives from the management team and major departments. Ideal candidates include innovative individuals starting to consider how AI can address their team's business challenges. Streamline data for AI initiatives Successful AI deployments hinge on the availability and proper organization of data. Businesses with comprehensive data -- down to specific business lines and inventory levels -- stand to benefit significantly from AI, as AI tools can elicit detailed, granular insights. To maximize AI's benefits, companies should prioritize systematic data organization and identify relevant use cases that align with their business objectives. Align AI with core business objectives Don't implement AI for the sake of having AI. Instead, implement AI tools and systems that support your core business strategy. Successful strategies involve collaboration across business divisions and active participation from leaders at all levels. This ensures that AI initiatives are in sync with business goals and can create competitive advantages. Balance efficiency with growth It's essential to balance efficiency with value-creation targets. Although efficiency is crucial, AI initiatives should also focus on growth-oriented goals, such as improving decision-making and operations to save money and expand business opportunities. For example, this could include AI integration in back-office processes, such as RevOps, or consumer products. Prioritize accountability Establishing guidelines for addressing fairness, transparency and accountability in AI use is another crucial element of an AI workplace strategy. Ethical concerns associated with AI-generated content, such as copyright issues and bias, aren't going away and should form the basis for these guidelines. Emphasizing accountability ensures that AI is used responsibly and ethically within the organization.