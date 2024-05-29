How to determine a network's AI readiness

Not everyone is ready for AI -- but they should be preparing for it.

Experts at the ONUG Spring 2024 conference all agreed AI has dug its roots into the IT industry, and it's here to stay. AI is nearly unavoidable as it's increasingly implemented into various aspects of IT infrastructure, including enterprise networks. Network readiness for AI isn't something organizations can afford to delay any longer.

In one session, Michael Milligan -- staff vice president for IT governance, risk and compliance at FedEx -- discussed how organizations should prepare for AI and steps they can take to prepare for AI integration. Milligan explained that people, processes and technologies should all be prepared for AI, especially when it comes to risk mitigation and network reliability.

Why invest in AI? As AI continues to integrate into and influence nearly every aspect of technology, enterprises have started to invest in it and its various capabilities. "The investment in AI is coming like an avalanche," Milligan said. "Every single board member at every company is asking 'What is our plan?' and 'What is our strategy for AI?'" According to Milligan, the boom in enterprise AI investments is due to three main reasons. 1. Automation productivity In some ways, automation serves as a precursor to AI. Like AI, network automation's appeal is the increase in productivity and efficiency it brings, eliminating various time-consuming tasks for network teams. Because automation can handle different workloads, organizations can continue to drive productivity, profitability and margins, Milligan said. 2. Efficiency One of AI's greatest appeals is it can help increase network efficiency via improved automated processes and aid with decision-making. According to Milligan, many organizations have unknowingly used generative AI, as some third-party technologies already have GenAI capabilities. 3. Customer experience Milligan emphasized customer experience as one of the most important business elements people often lose sight of. AI can be used to enhance the customer experience, including using automation and patterns to send targeted messages to customers. AI helps enterprises understand customer behavior so organizations can retain old customers and attract new ones, increasing productivity.