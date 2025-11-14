9 supply chain traceability software to consider

Supply chain traceability software gives organizations real-time visibility that includes event capture, analytics and compliance capabilities.

Complex global supply chains require IT executives to have complete visibility into their suppliers and shipments. Rapid disruption, regulatory demands and brand integrity pressures mean that end-to-end traceability, which follows products and their components from origin through manufacturing, transport and delivery, is becoming a strategic differentiator. While modern supply chain traceability software records transactions, it can also connect data, partners and processes into a continuous visibility layer, so organizations can view products and components throughout the entire lifecycle.

Traceability platforms combine three core capabilities:

Event and attribute data collection from sources, such as IoT sensors, RFID, blockchain or manual entries.

Data integration across internal and external systems, such as ERP, manufacturing execution systems, and transport and logistics networks.

Actionable intelligence for risk mitigation, regulatory compliance and operational efficiency, such as exception alerts, root-cause visualization and predictive insights.

When implemented correctly, these systems can reduce recall costs, support sustainability goals, mitigate supplier risk and improve inventory and transport utilization.

For IT leaders, the challenge lies in selecting a platform that supports the following criteria:

Visibility needs.

Scales across partner and supplier tiers.

Integrates with legacy and cloud systems.

Supports the appropriate licensing and deployment model -- on-premises, hybrid or SaaS.

Aligns with the organization's tolerance for customization, goals for deployment speed and budget.

To help CIOs, CTOs, heads of IT and senior technology decision-makers improve visibility, compliance, risk management and efficiency in their supply chains, explore these nine supply chain traceability products. The tools selected for this list received top marks from analyst firms and users on G2 and are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Acsis Diamind Supply Chain Acsis specializes in enterprise supply chain visibility and traceability, geared toward manufacturers that need granular lot and serial number tracking across global operations. Its main supply chain tool is called Diamind Supply Chain, and its key components include the following: Lot and serial tracking to capture unit-level product data through production and distribution.

Enterprise visibility dashboards to consolidate event data across plants and partners.

Supplier collaboration to extend traceability to contract manufacturers and distributors. Updates to the platform added mobile data capture and edge-to-cloud integration for near real-time event reporting. The product is available on-premises or as a managed cloud service. It is compatible with standard browsers and integrates with major ERP systems using APIs. Strengths include detailed product genealogy and compliance tracking, but the system may require longer deployment times than cloud-native competitors. Enterprise pricing is available upon request, and support tiers and implementation services are offered separately.

2. E2open E2open is a connected supply chain platform that combines traceability, logistics orchestration and collaboration across different tiers of suppliers and partners. It's aimed at large organizations that want end-to-end supply chain connectivity and compliance monitoring. Its key components include the following: A manufacturing quality and traceability app that builds product genealogies to support recalls, compliance and root-cause analysis by tracking lot, batch and serial data across manufacturing sites.

Supply Network Discovery to map sub-tier suppliers for compliance and risk visibility.

Multi-tier collaboration to connect suppliers and manufacturers in real time to reduce manual data exchange. Updates to the platform introduced the Supply Network Discovery feature to address regulatory mapping requirements. Anticipated features include expanded logistics and data exchange capabilities following WiseTech Global's acquisition of E2open. As a cloud-based product, E2open is licensed on a SaaS model. It integrates using APIs with ERP, logistics and other enterprise systems. Its strengths and tradeoffs include multi-enterprise visibility and analytics, but onboarding many suppliers can pose difficulties. Pricing depends on the modules chosen, transaction volume and network size. More information is available upon request.

3. IBM Sterling Transparent Supply IBM Sterling Transparent Supply uses blockchain, so organizations, particularly enterprises with complex and regulated supply chains, can have multi-party product transparency and track events immutably. It connects manufacturers, suppliers and logistics partners on a shared ledger. Its key components include the following: Data onboarding and uploading tools to automate supplier and facility integration.

A product lineage model to track items by batch, lot or serialized unit.

Document and certification management to centralize audit and compliance documentation. Updates to the platform enhanced blockchain capabilities for secure data sharing and cross-partner trust. The product is a cloud-based SaaS service accessed through web browsers. APIs enable integration with other enterprise systems. One major strength is the product's data integrity. However, it may require a heavy investment in supplier onboarding. Pricing is available upon request, and IBM offers custom quotes that are typically subscription-based with volume or user tiers. Additionally, IBM's B2B integration network offers 30-day trials for related visibility services.

4. Inspectorio Inspectorio offers cloud-based traceability, compliance and quality management for multi-tier supply chains. It centralizes chain-of-custody data and supplier performance insights. Key components include the following: A traceability and transparency module, which captures multi-tier product origin and material data.

Supplier network mapping to visualize relationships and track the flow of goods.

Paramo AI analytics, which identify compliance risks and quality trends. Updates to the platform included the Paramo AI module, which expanded predictive risk analysis and anomaly detection capabilities. Strengths include its supplier-level transparency; however, it lacks the deep logistics visibility of broader supply chain management suites. Brands and manufacturers in consumer goods and apparel will find its compliance and supplier traceability features useful. The product is licensed on a SaaS model and deployed in the cloud. It integrates with ERP, product lifecycle management and quality systems. Pricing is available upon request.

5. Oracle Supply Chain & Manufacturing Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) offers planning, manufacturing, logistics and product lifecycle management for visibility and traceability across the enterprise. Its key components include the following: Inventory and logistics management to track goods across global networks.

IoT and quality control integration to link production and inspection data.

AI-driven analytics to predict disruptions and optimize operations. Updates to the platform added generative AI to summarize reports and identify anomalies more quickly. It can benefit organizations that need SCM platforms with built-in traceability, but it offers less granular product genealogy than specialized traceability systems. The product is cloud-native and licensed on a SaaS model, with quarterly updates. Pricing is available upon request and customized for each enterprise.

6. SAP Business Network Global Track and Trace SAP's Global Track and Trace offers real-time shipment visibility by linking physical logistics events with order and document data across supply chains. Its key components include the following: Order and shipment tracking to monitor inbound and outbound goods.

Predictive analytics and alerts to detect exceptions and predict delays.

Carrier integrations that connect to parcel, ocean, full truckload and less-than-truckload data feeds. Updates to the platform improved AI prediction models and sustainability metrics for emissions reporting. The Global Track and Trace feature is most effective in SAP environments with strong transportation visibility requirements and is ideal for logistics-centric operations. The tool is less focused on multi-tier supplier origins. The product is licensed on a SaaS model through the SAP Business Network and is priced based on document volume. Pricing is quoted by volume, and multi-year contracts may be considered.

7. Tilkal Tilkal is a blockchain-enabled traceability platform that focuses on product sources, material origins and sustainability assurance across various industries. Its key components include the following: An event ledger that offers immutable blockchain records of material transformations.

Visibility dashboards to map suppliers, factories and transport milestones.

API connectors to integrate Tiktal with ERP and logistics systems. Updates to the platform enhanced sustainability reporting tools for carbon and environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance. Tiktal is suited for companies in food, fashion and manufacturing that face sustainability mandates. However, its ecosystem is smaller than that of major ERP vendors. The product is cloud-based and licensed on a SaaS model. Pricing is tiered enterprise licensing, but a free demo environment is available upon request.

8. TraceLink TraceLink is a life-sciences traceability and compliance platform, best known for its expertise in pharmaceutical serialization and Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance through the Opus digital network. Designed for large networks requiring item-level traceability, its key components include the following: Serialization and track-and-trace for item-level tracking and verification across global markets.

DSCSA compliance apps to manage regulatory documentation and interoperability.

An Opus low-code environment that lets users build and configure partner workflows and analytics. Updates to the platform expanded the Opus Solution Environment for faster multi-enterprise app development and partner connectivity. While it has compliance coverage for pharmaceuticals, it offers narrower traceability outside regulated sectors. As a cloud-based product, TraceLink is licensed on a SaaS model. It integrates with ERP, warehouse management and serialization systems. Pricing is quote-based and typically scales with product volumes and regions. More information is available upon request.