Sustainability reporting must focus on materiality and trust

For many organizations, sustainability reporting has become a mandatory initiative. However, these efforts are hampered by an uncertain political environment in the U.S. and an evolving number of regulatory regimes.

Sustainability business leaders addressed approaches to tackling the challenges around reporting during a panel discussion at the Reuters Sustainability Reporting USA conference in Boston.

One of the more immediate challenges is the uncertain business climate in the U.S., where many organizations have pulled away from sustainability initiatives. Another is the dizzying array of regulations organizations must keep up with, including the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act and the Climate-Related Financial Risk Act.

To add to the confusion, several states are actively rejecting ESG regulations, with 11 anti-ESG bills being passed in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming in 2025.

Organizations should avoid the "political hot potato" that sustainability has become in the U.S. and instead focus on what they want to achieve through reporting and action, said Mindy Lubber, CEO and president of Ceres, a Boston-based sustainability advocacy nonprofit.

Reporting is only a tool that can help organizations determine the most material issues that affect them financially, environmentally and socially, Lubber said.

"It's to make sure that companies understand their footprint [and] disclose it because when things are transparent, you often can manage it better," she said. "What gets measured gets managed."

While a number of sustainability reporting standards may be relevant, organizations should start by focusing on what's most important and relevant for them, Lubber said.

"Look at what your sustainability footprint is, put your goals in place, make sure you're executing against them and worry less about 12 different compliance standards," she said. "You need transition plans to go from where you are today, for your goals around climate, water and social aspects. Set internal goals and act and make them as transparent as you're able to."

It's also critical to bring the entire organization together to establish the goals and work on reporting, Lubber said.

"We're working more with CFOs now than even CSO's [chief sustainability officers]," she said. "They've got to understand the materiality of climate risk, water risk, human resource risk and what AI may mean to that."

How PepsiCo harmonized sustainability reporting data It's important to understand the context of what an organization needs to report on, said Anna Palazij, vice president of sustainability at PepsiCo. Most people think of PepsiCo as a giant beverage company, but it's an even larger food company, Palazij said. The multinational food and beverage behemoth generates more than $90 billion in annual revenue across more than 200 global markets. This makes it challenging to keep up with the "evolving landscape of reporting,", she said. The need is to harmonize to avoid reporting multiple times in multiple formats, Palazij said. "We want to see action, we want to see that transition and action plans," she said. "But unless [the reporting is] simplified, it's going to be a large resource drain taking away from some of that action, because there's not an endless supply of environmental, corporate or human resources." The key for PepsiCo was to narrow the field of possible metrics to only the ones that matter most to the company, Palazij said. Additionally, sustainability reporting is being more tightly aligned with financial reporting and legal teams to make sure they have the right governance and protocols in place, she said. It's also been important to involve various business and operations groups in the process, because they are the ones that hold the data for Scope 3 reporting. For a company our size and our scale, you need business teams, supply chain, internal and external and your finance team at the table. Anna PalazijVice President of Sustainability, PepsiCo. "For a company our size and our scale, you need business teams, supply chain, internal and external, and your finance team at the table," Palazij said. "They have a lot of data that helps drive an understanding of the sustainability metrics, and they've been using that rigor in financial reporting for a while."

Get the balance right with UMG Global entertainment conglomerate Universal Music Group has different reporting metrics than PepsiCo, but faces similar issues trying to manage various jurisdictional challenges, said Kyra Ferber, vice president of ESG at UMG. UMG is a Netherlands-owned company, so it's subject to CSRD regulations as a Wave 1 reporter , Freber said. Wave 1 reporters are large enterprises that were required to submit a CSRD by January 2025 (although the deadline for non-E.U. companies was extended to 2027), so UMG completed its first CSRD report in 2024 and is preparing for more rounds of auditing. However, UMG is a global company and has faced significant challenges with its California operations, leading to its many competing jurisdictional challenges, she said. "We're subject to California rules and are going public in the United States, in addition to being publicly traded in the EU, so some of the things we disclose in one jurisdiction that are material to stakeholders in that jurisdiction are not in other jurisdictions," Ferber said. "Balancing that is a bit of a highwire act." One way to manage that balance is to focus primarily on the material issues that matter most to the company, which include UMG's roster of artists, she said. "Despite the shifting legislative winds around us, that's going to remain core to who we are for as long as we exist," Ferber said. "Not to oversimplify some of the challenges, but the more all of us can stay grounded and find exactly what's core to us from a materiality standpoint, the more equipped we are to roll with the political punches." UMG is also working to be as transparent as possible and communicate sustainability reports in the best way for the various stakeholders, she said. For example, UMG artists likely won't read the company's annual sustainability reports, but investors certainly will. "The information in there needs to be material to them, our investors in the United States and our investors in the EU," Ferber said. "How are we being as fine-tuned as possible and delivering the metrics that they actually care about, rather than just disclosure for disclosure's sake or concealment for concealment's sake?"