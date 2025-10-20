Inside Ford's CSRD reporting journey

One of the most prominent sustainability reporting regulations is the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, which requires companies to disclose detailed information about their environmental, social, and governance efforts.

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) applies primarily to EU based organizations. However, those not based in the EU can be subject to CSRD reporting requirements if their EU revenue or number of employees in EU subsidiaries reach certain thresholds.

At the Reuters Sustainability Reporting USA conference in Boston in October, Mary Wroten, executive director of global sustainability, ESG and environmental quality at Ford described how the company produced its first CSRD report.

Two year process Reporting on sustainability is not new at Ford, Wroten explained, as it was the first automotive company to publish a sustainability report 26 years ago. This began as voluntary reporting, but as a Wave 1 reporter -- which required large organizations to complete CSRD reporting by January 2025 -- Ford decided to meet the deadline, Wroten said. "We did that to build on our legacy of trust and transparency and reporting," she said. The CSRD report took nearly two years to complete and engaged all parts of the company, bringing together more than 150 subject matter experts across more than 20 different departments. "But a big change happened in CSRD reporting with elevated levels of executive engagement, there was significant board oversight and auditing requirements that CSRD demanded," she said. The board oversight included two committees to sign off on the CSRD report, Wroten said. Ford has Sustainability Innovation and Policy Committee, which was chartered to review the sustainability report. However, CSRD requires an audit committee to be responsible for the audit and process around it. "We have to navigate managing two board committees and make sure that they are both aligned on who does what for each committee," she said. "We got a lot of love from both committees, and it led to a much more robust report." The CSRD report team established a formal review and sign-off program that's nearly identical to Ford's financial 10-K annual reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission and tightly aligned the CSRD with the 10-K report formatting, Wroten said.

CSRD reporting based on double materiality The double materiality assessment [DMA] is the backbone of the CSRD report, Wroten explained. The DMA evaluates a company's materiality through two distinct lenses, she said. One is impact materiality, which is an external lens that assesses how Ford's products, operations and services affect the environment and society. The second is financial materiality, which is an internal lens that evaluates how sustainability financially impacts value creation, risks and opportunities. Conducting the DMA was a significant undertaking at Ford, Wroten said. It involved cross-functional alignment, gathering critical insights across the entire company and engagement with key external stakeholders, like non-governmental organizations, dealers and suppliers. "CSRD intentionally provides a lot of flexibility around DMA," she said. "Within Ford, we had to develop a DMA process and once we created that process, we realized we had to add an extra step in there to further refine the process." Because there's ambiguity and flexibility in how companies can conduct a DMA, they are very different for each company, Wroten said. "Some companies have a very broad lens that includes everything. At Ford, we went with a very prescriptive focus that only focus on IROs [impact, risks and opportunities] that were very prescribed and truly were the biggest risk and opportunities for the company," she said. "How [others] choose to do a DMA will be up to their company and what level of risk they feel comfortable with."

Working with the auditors Ford used its financial auditing firm PwC as its CSRD auditor and Wroten explained that her team worked hand-in-hand with the auditors, engaging in extremely detailed DMA assessments and walkthroughs. However, the relationship had challenges, as PwC was also going through its first CSRD audit. For example, the Ford CSRD team took PwC auditors to an assembly plant and walked them through all the details of a plan, like how Ford collects water data and accounts for emissions and electricity, Wroten said. "PwC, in turn, taught us the rigor of what a limited assured statement meant and all the expectations they had on metrics, walk through, data testing and consistency checks," she said. "This intense and frequent engagement with our auditor was critical, so we had no surprises before we achieved their final opinion."