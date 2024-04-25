How to create a simple supply chain map

Any manufacturing company can benefit from increased efficiency, and a simple supply chain map can be a good starting point for improving operations.

Supply chain mapping can help supply chain leaders analyze their sourcing, manufacturing and process for sending products to end customers and make better business decisions. The mapping process can help improve resilience, meet compliance needs and optimize logistics.

Here's more about how supply chain mapping can help and the steps to follow.

What is supply chain mapping? Supply chain mapping identifies and connects all the companies, stakeholders and supply chain partners that are involved in creating a product and sending that product to consumers. A supply chain map isn't always complicated, and supply chain leaders can start with a simple model. Depending on the level of complexity, a supply chain map might include the following: The entities that source raw materials and ship the materials to factories for manufacturing into parts or products.

The process through which manufactured inputs are used for the creation of other parts or products.

The ongoing manufacturing process to create consumer-ready products.

Key transport nodes, such as ports, warehouses or transportation hubs, for the domestic and international movement of goods.

The logistics networks for collecting, storing and distributing parts or products to wholesalers and retailers.

The delivery process for sending products to the end consumer.

6 benefits of supply chain mapping Supply chain mapping provides several major benefits, such as improved resilience and compliance. Learn more. 1. Increased insight into stakeholders A supply chain map shows all the stakeholders involved in sourcing, manufacturing and distributing a company's products. This enables supply chain leaders to understand the complexity of the supply chain and how to improve the supply chain further. 2. Increased insight into each part of the supply chain Leaders can also use a supply chain map to explore the details of each part of their supply chain. They can look at the information for each vendor, node or route to better understand how to make improvements. 3. Improves supply chain resilience Supply chains can be vulnerable to disruptions and bottlenecks. A supply chain map helps supply chain leaders identify single points of dependence and vulnerabilities in the company's national and international networks, then take steps to mitigate risks by putting contingencies in place. 4. Helps identify unneeded redundancies Although eliminating single points of dependency is key, leaders might also over-engineer supply chain risk management. Supply chain leaders can ensure the right level of disaster recovery and continuity planning is in place and remove any unneeded backups. 5. Helps improve regulatory compliance Understanding all the company's providers will help supply chain leaders meet compliance requirements, including laws regulating workforce protections and other important considerations. 6. Helps reduce environmental effects Supply chain leaders can use their supply chain map to identify the suppliers, manufacturers and nodes contributing the most greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental effects. Supply chain leaders can then revise the company's supply chain to meet potential corporate social responsibility commitments.