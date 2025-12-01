Living up to the hype: Lessons from IoT supply chain wins

The applications of IoT in supply chain management have always made a lot of sense, at least in theory.

The relatively affordable, internet-connected sensors IoT makes possible seem tailor-made for the day-to-day realities and challenges of supply chains. Much of the work of supply chain management (SCM) involves tracking and optimizing the movement of millions of goods around the globe, from raw materials through manufacturing, distribution, sales and returns. IoT sensors are ideal vehicles for collecting and transmitting the data companies need for a host of supply chain processes, including traceability that verifies a product's country of origin, cost and quality controls in procurement, inventory optimization in warehouses and timely shipping to stores.

But has IoT lived up to its promise a decade after its initial growth spurt and hype?

"We are at the stage where we can safely say that we are past the hype and we are seeing some real wins right now," especially in warehouses, transportation, cold chain management and machine maintenance, said Subodha Kumar, a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia. "We have seen fewer stockouts, less spoilage. We have seen less maintenance downtime."

In this episode of Enterprise Apps Unpacked, Kumar explains the challenges typically faced by companies implementing IoT in their supply chains, the hurdles that remain for the broader IoT industry and how the widespread availability of inexpensive AI has made IoT more useful.