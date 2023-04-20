Google needs to ramp up AI-powered search to keep Samsung

The likelihood that Google will soon release new AI-powered search tools reflects the impact that conversational AI chatbot tools like ChatGPT from Google archrival Microsoft and its partner OpenAI have on traditional search.

The search giant is reportedly panicking after learning that electronics multinational Samsung might switch from Google to Microsoft Bing as the default search engine for its Android phones.

Microsoft recently updated the Bing search engine with OpenAI's ChatGPT, bringing a more conversational experience to the search engine. This development led Google to gather resources for a new or upgraded search engine -- an undertaking known at Google as "Project Magi" -- offering users a more personalized experience.

The need for Samsung "Project Magi is all about personalized search," said Constellation Research founder and analyst Ray "R" Wang, confirming the Google news to TechTarget Editorial. "This was kicked off by Microsoft going after Samsung's Android business for Google search." For its part, Microsoft has been aggressively incorporating ChatGPT into its platforms and applications and is seen by many as the dominant force in the generative AI market. Meanwhile, Samsung's contract with Google is nearing its end. Google reportedly pays Samsung more than $3 billion annually to remain as its search provider. While this is not as much as Google pays Samsung competitor Apple, it could still affect Google’s $162 billion search business. "They need companies like Samsung," said Subodha Kumar, professor of statistics, operations and data science at the Fox School of Business at Temple University. If customers like Samsung that pay relatively low prices slip out of Google's hands, that could send Apple a strong message that it should also consider Microsoft Bing. The possibility that it may lose Samsung is already affecting Google, whose parent company, Alphabet, suffered a loss following the New York Times story on the development on April 17, when Alphabet's stock slid dramatically. Even so, it is unlikely that Samsung will replace Google as its default search engine, according to Michael Bennett, director of education curriculum and business lead for responsible AI at Northeastern University. "The connective tissue built up between these two gargantuan corporations could not easily be replaced," Bennett said, adding that the relationship the two companies have built over the last years is difficult to break. "If Google is able to offer up a strong contender, the relationship is likely to hold, at least for the near future."