US AI policy for federal agencies requires transparency

The U.S. government has taken another step toward moderating its artificial intelligence use by implementing a policy requiring federal agencies to be transparent about AI use.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) set the new AI policy Thursday, demanding that federal agencies report annually on their AI use, particularly those affecting health and safety, and establish safeguards like testing and public impact monitoring. The directive covers AI use across various federal sectors, including health, education, employment and housing.

The policy aims to drive "federal accountability and oversight of AI," the White House said in a statement.

"With these actions, the administration is demonstrating that government is leading by example as a global model for the safe, secure and trustworthy use of AI," according to the statement.

The White House's approach to implementing an AI policy for federal agencies indicates that while the government acknowledges AI risks, it plans to address those risks while also taking advantage of AI, said Darrell West, senior fellow in the governance studies program at the Brookings Institution.

"It means the federal government is going to be using more AI but also paying particular attention to safety and transparency," he said. "There's a huge increase in transparency, there's going to be a lot more information coming out of federal agencies."