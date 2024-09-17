Former OpenAI associates fear AGI, lack of U.S. AI policy

Former OpenAI, Google and Meta employees testified before Congress Tuesday about the threat posed by AI reaching human-level intelligence, calling on members of the Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law to advance U.S. AI policy that protects against harms caused by AI.

Artificial general intelligence (AGI), is an AI system that reaches almost human-level cognition. William Saunders, a former member of technical staff at OpenAI who resigned from the company in February 2024, testified during the hearing that AGI could cause "catastrophic harm" through systems autonomously conducting cyberattacks or assisting in the creation of novel biological weapons.

Saunders said that while there are significant gaps to close in AGI development, it's plausible an AGI system can be built in as little as three years.

"AI companies are making rapid progress towards building AGI," Saunders said, pointing to OpenAI's recent announcement of GPT-o1. "AGI would cause significant changes to society, including radical changes to the economy and employment."

He added that no one knows how to ensure AGI systems will be safe and controlled, meaning they could be deceptive and hide misbehaviors. OpenAI has "repeatedly prioritized speed of deployment over rigor," which also leaves vulnerabilities and heightens threats such as theft from foreign adversaries of the U.S., Saunders said. During his employment at OpenAI, he noted that OpenAI did not prioritize internal security. He said there would be long periods where vulnerabilities would've allowed employees to bypass access controls and steal the company's most advanced AI systems, including GPT-4.

"OpenAI will say they are improving," he said. "I and other employees who resigned doubt they will be ready in time. This is true not just with OpenAI. The incentives to prioritize rapid deployment apply to the entire industry. This is why a policy response is needed."