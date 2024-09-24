U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin detail SBOM progress

Large enterprises are calling for software bills of materials, and software suppliers such as Splunk are regularly delivering them, despite regulatory ambiguity and industry dithering that's begun to frustrate some experts.

SBOMs are machine-readable lists of components that make up software products and their provenance, which can be used to evaluate what security vulnerabilities they might contain. Following presidential Executive Order 14028 in 2021, small groups within the U.S. Army began experimenting with ways to incorporate SBOM requests into procurement contract language for software suppliers. In March 2024, Army Directive 2024-02 called for the modernization of its software development and acquisition practices, and an August memo spelled out Army policy for the use of SBOMs, which will go into effect 90 days after the memo's publication.

"We aggregated a bunch of the language from those exemplar programs within the Army, centralized into a big baseline, and basically just tried to identify [the] components of what we're asking for," according to a presentation by Jose Caseja, software modernization team lead at The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology at an SBOM-a-Rama event organized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Sept 11.

"We developed an internal SBOM workflow using open source tools [to answer], 'Hey, I asked for an SBOM. I got it. Now what?' And how do we design and scale this for the enterprise?" Caseja said.

Caseja didn't name the open source tools the Army uses, but there are several available, according to event attendees, who referenced projects such as Dependency-Track to evaluate software dependencies, Syft and Grype to generate and analyze SBOM data from container images, and DaggerBoard, Bomber and SecObserve, which incorporate Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX) artifacts into SBOM analysis.

Another open source SBOM analysis tool is Hoppr, created by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, which processes SBOMs in the CycloneDX format to create "attestable and repeatable bundles [of dependencies] every time," according to the project's website.

Lockheed has automated the creation and analysis of SBOMs as part of its day-to-day cybersecurity management practices using this tool and others it created internally, according to an SBOM-a-Rama presentation by Keith Ganger, software architect at the company.

"We centralized around software bills of materials for application vulnerability management -- this is really our primary mechanism now for managing those things," Ganger said. "We have some tooling that will take a software bill of materials and then gather vulnerability information from four different sources."

This automation has helped developers incorporate open source packages into their apps without undergoing a slow, repetitive manual review process, Ganger said. Hoppr was developed to distribute SBOM and vulnerability data into air-gapped environments that aren't connected to the regular corporate network.

"We can't utilize a lot of the reporting [tools available on the corporate network] for things like vulnerabilities and license compliance," Ganger said. "SBOMs are uniquely positioned to solve that well, because it's a document that you can move between areas, and it can contain a lot of that information and really help describe that risk."

These organizations aren't alone in taking action on SBOMs. In January, the U.S. Navy issued requirements similar to the Army's mandating SBOMs from software suppliers. Other industries such as healthcare have also amassed significant experience utilizing SBOMs, especially because of a 2023 federal law that requires medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to produce them. Organizations that were early SBOM adopters, such as NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, have established best practices for SBOM and VEX lifecycle management in a proof-of-concept paper now in version 3.0.

SBOM generation (mostly) 'a solved problem' Commercial vendors including Cisco, Red Hat, Splunk, VMware and Oracle produce SBOM and VEX data, while GitHub and Jenkins users can automatically generate their own SBOMs using built-in tools. Cloud-based software systems were specifically excluded from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA's) minimum requirements for SBOMs, but the Linux Foundation, Open Source Security Foundation and Cloud Native Computing Foundation also house SBOM-related projects for such systems, including Google's Supply chain Levels for Software Artifacts, or SLSA, and Graph for Understanding Artifact Composition, or GUAC. On the supplier side, the executive order jump-started SBOM efforts at observability and IT security vendor Splunk, now owned by Cisco. Before the executive order, the company had an opt-in system for producing SBOM information that was managed by different departments, said Anusha Penumacha, senior security software engineer at Splunk, in an SBOM-a-Rama presentation. We had nowhere to track what is happening with all these vulnerabilities that are being generated. That's where the executive order came in. Anusha PenumachaSenior security software engineer, Splunk "We had nowhere to track what is happening with all these vulnerabilities that are being generated," Penumacha said. "That's where the executive order came in, and the [CISA] SBOM guidance came in … [and with] some teams that were resistant to change … we were like, 'Hey, you need to be compliant -- otherwise, you can't sell this anymore.'" That was the "stick" the executive order gave Splunk's product security team to centralize SBOM generation, but it also gave them a "carrot" of fresh guidance to offer product teams that were more interested in creating SBOMs, or already generating their own, Penumacha said. "Without the executive order, that wouldn't have been possible," she said. "The final result is that we have an end-to-end automated SBOM generation pipeline [that publishes] to an internal hub where everybody can access it." Cases like this show that SBOM generation is "almost a solved problem" in the industry, according to a presentation from Viktor Petersson, founder of Sbomify, an SBOM sharing and management software vendor. Petersson is part of a tiger team, a group of stakeholders in the CISA community focused on specific best practices. In Petersson's case, he is the co-chair of a tiger team creating an SBOM generation reference implementation for commonly used CI/CD tools from GitHub and GitLab. There are further phases to creating an SBOM such as augmentation and enrichment with configuration and vulnerability data, and consolidation between an organization and its suppliers' SBOMs that remain a challenge, Petersson said, but the group now has a working blueprint for SBOM generation in the CycloneDX format. "We are more or less done with the generation and consolidation stage for CycloneDX, and we are fairly well far along in the augmentation and enrichment phase. … We're getting back to [Software Package Data Exchange] SPDX to make sure we get parity," Petersson said.

CISA event chats dwell on SBOM snags Despite presentations on SBOM success stories and progress on industry best practices, the regulatory urgency that sparked SBOM efforts at Splunk has faded somewhat in the years since the executive order was issued. The executive order specifically mentioned SBOM multiple times in its instructions to federal agencies such as NIST and NTIA, to "issue guidance identifying practices that enhance the security of the software supply chain" and "publish minimum elements for an SBOM." NIST and NTIA both issued this guidance, but both emphasized that SBOMs "are currently nascent for federal acquirers," according to NIST. As a division of the Department of Homeland Security, CISA was issued instructions in the order to provide guidance to federal agencies on improving cybersecurity, particularly for critical infrastructure. While the adoption of zero trust architecture, encryption and multi-factor authentication are specifically mentioned in those CISA instructions, SBOMs are not. CISA collaborated with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) over the last three years to create a secure software development self-attestation form for federal suppliers, the initial drafts of which specifically called for SBOMs. But the final version, released in March, did not. Meanwhile, many of the discussions during CISA's third annual SBOM-a-Rama event focused on the challenges still facing SBOMs in practice. There are still areas where Lockheed is waiting for SBOM workflow tools to mature, such as high-scale SBOM registries for distributing SBOM information within the organization and with third parties, according to Ganger's presentation. Embedded systems, especially those written in languages such as C++ and C, have limited support for automatically generating SBOMs, as do open source infrastructure-as-code tools, he said. Even without strong SBOM support for some systems, receiving and assessing the amount of information generated from the SBOM data that's available has been a challenge, Ganger said. "We found out that we're using a whole lot more open source than we knew about, because there's just so much [in] that transitive dependency space," he said. "Once you automate that, it generates a lot of information which is difficult for the compliance organizations to always consume. This is something we're still working through." Bridging the multiple standards for sharing and ingesting SBOMs in CycloneDX and SPDX remains another work in progress. Given that those formats were created for different reasons, are governed by different standards bodies and have strengths and weaknesses depending on how they're used, consolidating them into one standard isn't practical. In light of this, the Protobom OpenSSF project creates an abstraction layer that translates common data fields between two major data-sharing standards to make them easier to work with for software consumers. Another effort presented at SBOM-a-Rama, the Open Worldwide Application Security Project's Transparency Exchange API allows suppliers to distribute SBOM data in multiple formats. However, some event attendees questioned whether too many competing standards might hinder SBOM progress, while others called for additional standards for SBOM data management, and still others for existing standards such as VEX and the NTIA SBOM framing document. "We started with the second edition of the framing document that the team from NTIA got out to the field [in 2021]," said Kate Stewart, vice president of dependable embedded systems at The Linux Foundation and one of the co-chairs of a CISA tiger team working on updates to the framing document. "It already had some of the controversial fields in there and some other ones that were [missing]. ... The formal minimum elements that came out from NTIA didn't have certain fields. However, the framing document did, so we retained those and extended based on the input from the participants and the community." Other topics raised in the online chat and during discussion sessions at the event touched on established issues including maintenance struggles for the National Vulnerability Database; a call for business incentives to raise demand for SBOM use rather than relying on regulatory threats; and a tendency toward false positives and varied results from vulnerability scanning tools. "Creating SBOMs is relatively straightforward, but there's room for improvement in their accuracy," said one attendee, Zvika Ronen, CTO at FossAware, an open source risk management consultancy in Tel Aviv, in an online interview during the event. "The real challenges lie in the subsequent stages [such as] enriching SBOM outputs [with] crucial information like software licenses. ... Without it, organizations are left with an incomplete picture, making it difficult to fully assess and manage their software supply chain risks."