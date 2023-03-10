GitHub SBOM updates build automation foundation

Developers who want to generate software bills of material data for their projects on GitHub gained a new open source command-line interface option this week, with more SBOM generation and export features due out this month.

SBOMs are used to generate and verify information about code provenance and relationships between application components to help companies determine whether they are susceptible to security vulnerabilities in the software supply chain. Many areas of SBOM technology, especially for cloud-native systems, are still evolving, but the term has received heightened attention during the past two years after it was mentioned in a presidential executive order as a requirement for federal agencies in software purchases.

The GitHub SBOM command-line interface (CLI) extension surfaced as an open source project this week, contributed to the GitHub Advanced Security repository by Zach Steindler, staff security engineer at GitHub. It will output SBOM data as a JSON file in Software Package Data Exchange (SPDX) or CycloneDX formats, both specification standards used to share SBOM information among asset management systems. Developers can also use GitHub Actions to generate an SBOM for their repositories, and the dependency submission API to upload an SBOM to GitHub's dependency graph to receive relevant Dependabot alerts.

Later this month, GitHub also plans to support exports of customers' overall dependency graph information -- as opposed to single projects -- as SBOM documents and add an API-based retrieval process for SBOM data, according to a company spokesperson in an email to TechTarget Editorial.

All these new features will make it easier for developers to use SBOM data in automated workflows, which is an important step for enterprises toward operationalizing SBOMs in a meaningful way, according to one industry analyst.

"A static SBOM in a build directory or a document storage system offers little benefit," said Katie Norton, an analyst at IDC. "The upload to the dependency graph and Dependabot capabilities are certainly a step in the right direction in terms of making SBOMs actionable."

The availability of a free and automatic way to generate SBOM data will hopefully mean more software producers offer them, said Reed Loden, vice president of security at secure access vendor Teleport.

"I'm excited to see GitHub supporting the notion that SBOMs should become the industry standard and be super easy to produce," Loden said. "I look forward to seeing all software manufacturers providing an SBOM with every release."

This is pretty cool: a brand new free @github tool for creating #SBOM data for your repos. Built on the dependency graph API—supports go, rust, npm, maven, and more. Both CDX and SPDX support!



I'd love to hear your thoughts.https://t.co/5SayxIWXZK — Allan Friedman @allanfriedman @infosec.exchange (@allanfriedman) March 9, 2023