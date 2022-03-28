The benefits and challenges of SBOMs

Open source is fundamental to modern software development. While open source code and reusable components have simplified development, they've also exposed a critical visibility gap: Organizations are unable to accurately record and summarize all the software they produce, consume and operate. Without visibility, software supply chains are vulnerable to security and compliance risks.

Software bills of material (SBOMs) enhance visibility in the software supply chain. With recent supply chain attacks, such as SolarWinds in 2020 and Kaseya in 2021, organizations and governments are growing more aware of the importance of software supply chain security. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in May 2021, for example, that stipulates all vendors responsible for supplying software to federal agencies must provide an SBOM.

Gartner predicted 60% of organizations responsible for critical infrastructure software will mandate and standardize SBOMs in their software engineering practices by 2025 -- an uptick from less than 20% in 2022.

Here is what software engineering leaders need to know about integrating SBOMs throughout the software delivery lifecycle (SDLC) to support secure software development.

What are the benefits of SBOMs? SBOMs help organizations determine if they are susceptible to security vulnerabilities previously identified in software components, whether those components are internally developed, commercially procured or open source software libraries. SBOMs generate and verify information about code provenance and relationships between components, which helps software engineering teams detect malicious attacks during development and deployment. For example, a zero-day vulnerability in Apache Log4j was identified in the widely used open source Java logging library in December 2021. Once the vulnerability was uncovered, security leaders had to quickly work to identify applications using the infected library. Organizations with SBOMs had reduced response times due to their ability to map applications to vulnerable dependencies. SBOMs also increase efficiency by connecting open source and third-party software. While every organization uses the same components, each organization scans for vulnerabilities and analyzes compliance risks separately. SBOMs' common infrastructure and data exchange format could save companies time by creating greater collaboration between organizations.