SBOMs and security: What IT and DevOps need to know

As digital technology and the pace of development advance rapidly, software projects have become more complex. Today's applications often include code and dependencies originating from a variety of sources, including commercial, open source and other third-party components.

Using software components from multiple sources helps DevOps teams create and deploy software more efficiently while reducing costs and enhancing scalability in response to demand. However, these extensive networks of external dependencies also create an opportunity for malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities.

The Synopsys annual report "Open Source Security and Risk Analysis," which analyzed codebases for vulnerabilities and license conflicts, found that 96% of roughly 1,700 scanned codebases contained open source components. But although many applications rely on open source libraries, that code might not be completely trustworthy.

To ensure security, it's essential to have a comprehensive list of all code libraries, components and dependencies used in developing software projects. This comprehensive inventory, known as a software bill of materials (SBOM), has become a key element of the secure software development lifecycle.

Defining an SBOM and its typical components An SBOM is a list of all code components used during the development and delivery of a software project. The term software bill of materials derives from the bills of materials used by traditional manufacturers, which list all physical raw materials and other assembly components needed to create an end product. It was imported into the IT industry to describe the software dependencies used during the development process. SBOMs have gained significant attention recently due to the rise of supply chain attacks, such as the well-known SolarWinds hack, and the increased complexity of modern software projects. In the United States, the White House issued an executive order requiring software vendors that sell products to the federal government to attest to the security of their software, a process likely to involve providing a detailed SBOM. Because this practice is beginning to enter the commercial sector, SBOMs are likely to become a must for all software products. An SBOM typically includes the following information about each software component: Name, release date and version number.

Supplier name and contact information.

Transitive dependencies.

Licensing information.

List of associated known security vulnerabilities and their mitigations. SBOM reports can be created either manually, by the teams involved in the software development process, or automatically, using a software generation tool. Reports should be in a machine-readable format -- such as JSON, CSV, SPDX or RDF -- to simplify the process of analyzing their contents using other automation tools.

How does SBOM creation fit into a DevSecOps workflow? Integrating SBOM creation into IT and DevOps workflows is essential to ensure software is secure, resilient and compliant with relevant regulatory requirements related to software security and licensing. The SBOM process can be integrated into the DevSecOps lifecycle at several stages: Development. Developers should start creating an SBOM in the early stages of the development process, before the application is deployed. This ensures the development team tracks all software components used in the project, identifies security vulnerabilities, and takes appropriate action to secure the code or remove compromised components.

Developers should start creating an SBOM in the early stages of the development process, before the application is deployed. This ensures the development team tracks all software components used in the project, identifies security vulnerabilities, and takes appropriate action to secure the code or remove compromised components. CI/CD. DevOps teams can integrate SBOM creation into their CI/CD pipelines to automatically generate a list of all open source or third-party dependencies and code. The generated SBOM enables DevOps teams to detect vulnerable components before deploying the application.

DevOps teams can integrate SBOM creation into their CI/CD pipelines to automatically generate a list of all open source or third-party dependencies and code. The generated SBOM enables DevOps teams to detect vulnerable components before deploying the application. Testing. In the software testing stage, the security team can contribute to the SBOM by identifying the most critical components in the software supply chain. This enables DevOps teams to dedicate more time to ensuring the security of these components before deployment. Tools used to generate SBOMs DevOps teams can choose from a wide range of tools to generate an SBOM. The following are some of the most popular open source options: CycloneDX Maven plugin. This Java plugin can generate an SBOM for a package or an entire software project.

This Java plugin can generate an SBOM for a package or an entire software project. The SBOM tool. This command-line tool, which can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines, runs on macOS, Linux and Windows and generates SBOMs compatible with the SPDX 2.2 specification.

This command-line tool, which can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines, runs on macOS, Linux and Windows and generates SBOMs compatible with the SPDX 2.2 specification. Syft. This command-line tool and library generates SBOMs from container images and file systems.

This command-line tool and library generates SBOMs from container images and file systems. SPDX SBOM Generator. This tool generates SPDX-compatible SBOMs from package managers or build systems. It can discover the relationships between components and identify each component's licensing and compliance information.