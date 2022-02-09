How to successfully scale software bills of materials usage

Software bills of materials can provide value to security teams. Consider the recent Apache Log4j vulnerability, for example. How much time did companies spend asking individual vendors whether they used the library versus addressing the vulnerability? If security admins could know immediately and with a high degree of accuracy which components in their software ecosystems relied on Log4j and which did not, they could have swiftly mitigated the issue.

In this example, security teams should know fairly quickly where first order Log4j usage occurs -- they could have looked directly at their libraries and confirmed use by talking to developers. Second order dependencies, such as using a product or software library that depends on Log4j, were probably also fairly easy to track down. From there, it only gets harder to determine where Log4j was used from third, fourth and fifth order dependencies. Would security teams know if a library in use calls an API running on a framework that uses a shared object that's linked with a static library that's vulnerable? Probably not without taking the time to do some major digging.

There's also the pace of development and rapidity of change to consider. DevOps processes and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) have affected how quickly software is developed and the time to market for software updates. Each new version or update of software can change the dependencies used. Therefore, each new release can bring about changes to what a given component or product uses and what is packaged with it. Likewise, the "release early, release often" mantra of open source products can mean many new versions in rapid succession, each of which could deprecate existing dependencies or bring in new ones.

Software bills of materials (SBOMs) aren't a fire-and-forget activity. Certain elements need to be thought through and planned, especially when it comes to SBOM use at scale. This is true for software providers creating SBOMs for their customers and regulators, as well as organizations using SBOMs to keep track of the software supply chain they rely on.

Keep the following three goals in mind when scaling up SBOM processes.

1. Use automation to keep SBOMs updated and organized When it comes to creating SBOMs, automation is a given. Individual software packages can be quite complicated. As mentioned, dependencies almost certainly have their own dependencies and so on. Even a simple piece of software can contain hundreds or thousands of dependencies. Keeping them all straight and organized manually is a tall order. SBOM standards, such as CycloneDX, Software Package Data Exchange and software identification tags, imply automation. The formats are machine-readable and enable nesting to help address exactly this issue. In situations where automated processes exist -- for example, as part of a DevOps toolchain or CI/CD pipeline -- consider introducing an automated step, such as execution of a software composition analysis (SCA) tool post-build to help automate. Thus, each build of the software automatically results in a new breakdown of dependencies.

2. Undergo manual reviews to increase accuracy Key to the utility of an SBOM is its accuracy. Unfortunately, the data coming out of an SCA or other analysis tool might be limited in its awareness. Software that is needed for a component to run -- but that isn't part of the codebase -- might not be found via these automated tools. This undermines accuracy. Consider Python code built for a framework such as Django, for example. An SCA or static application security testing tool might capture the specific libraries and modules that Python code uses, but depending on the tool, it might not flag Django itself as a dependency. Have a plan for situations like this -- for example, include a human-readable information overlay that includes this information as context, similar to the first identification section in a material safety data sheet or other substance hazard communication. This way, teams have the modules that are automatically detected by the tools in use, as well as the implicit dependencies and usage assumptions to accompany the machine-readable document. This can be helpful both to the reader but also to security admins down the road when and if assumptions or usage changes.