Should companies ask for a SaaS software bill of materials?

Creating or using a software bill of materials provides value to any security program.

In general, software supply chain analysis -- and SBOMs, specifically -- helps organizations that manufacture software, use software made by others and produce software internally for their own use.

But what about SBOMs in a SaaS context? Can using SBOMs to track and manage software composition be helpful?

Let's unpack the effect SaaS has on the SBOM value proposition -- specifically, where and under what circumstances SBOMs offer value in a SaaS-heavy shop.

SaaS SBOMs benefit the providers SaaS shifts some operational responsibility from the customer to the software supplier. For example, keeping the OS patched and securing the underlying infrastructure are the cloud service provider's responsibility, not the customer's. In terms of updating SaaS applications, the supplier is also responsible, not the customer. The provider maintains the software and its supporting dependencies, as well as maintains the underlying stack upon which the application rests. Since a key benefit of using an SBOM is to help organizations identify out-of-date, at-risk or otherwise problematic dependencies that require action to be taken, the main value proposition of a SaaS SBOM would be to the supplier instead of the customer. It turns out, though, that this is not the only way in which an SBOM can provide value.