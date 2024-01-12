Big tech reps call for U.S. data privacy law at CES 2024

Representatives from big tech companies had a clear message for U.S. policymakers: If they want to regulate AI, they need to implement an overarching federal data privacy law.

Data privacy protections are a dominant component when considering what should be included in AI regulation, said David McIntyre, vice president of marketing for Perceive, an AI startup. McIntyre spoke on a panel about AI policy during CES 2024.

While the European Union and other countries have adopted data privacy laws, the U.S. has yet to adopt a federal data privacy law. As a result, at least 12 U.S. states have adopted comprehensive data privacy legislation as of Nov. 2023 while others have passed more narrow laws, leading to a regulatory patchwork for companies to adhere to -- something business leaders fear could affect how AI is regulated.

The Biden administration called on Congress to pass a federal data privacy law last year in an executive order on AI.

"Privacy is completely intermingled with this AI discussion," McIntyre said. "It's really important that those two are kept as a matched pair."

Danyelle Solomon, senior director of U.S. AI policy at Microsoft, agreed and called on policymakers to act.

"We in the U.S. could really use a federal data privacy law," Solomon said during the panel discussion. "Our hope is federal lawmakers will take the opportunity to do that."

Patchwork data privacy laws a challenge for businesses The U.S. needs alignment on not just data privacy, but on AI regulation as well, said Addie Cooke, global cloud AI policy lead at Google. She pointed to the data privacy jumble as a warning. "We've seen states say, 'Congress, if you're not going to act, we're going to pass a privacy law,' and we get the patchwork," she said during the AI policy panel. "So it's just another reason to think about a national privacy law. We don't want to do [a patchwork] for AI too." Perceive's McIntyre said the patchwork of regulation becomes an "incredibly large burden" for SMBs that don't have the same resources or legal teams as their enterprise counterparts. "The more we can make it consistent, the more accessible the market becomes to smaller and smaller companies," he said. Melanie Tiano, director of federal regulatory affairs at T-Mobile, said during a data privacy panel that the company is tracking more than 30 data privacy-related bills throughout multiple states. While not all the bills offer comprehensive privacy legislation, they do present a challenge for even large companies to keep up with. If the policymakers move on a federal data privacy law, Tiano said making sure the U.S. data privacy law supersedes any state law will be necessary to create consistency for U.S. business compliance strategies. "It's easier for businesses to comply fully with the laws when you have one law that you know what is expected," she said during the panel discussion. "Without preemption, a federal law would just add to [the burden]."