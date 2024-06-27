Data privacy legislation delayed as backlash grows



The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce canceled Thursday's markup of the American Privacy Rights Act of 2024 due to intense criticism from civil liberties groups.

Earlier this week, more than 50 civil liberties organizations petitioned the committee to postpone the markup of the data privacy legislation and restore civil rights protections against algorithmic auditing that had been removed from the draft legislation. A committee markup is when lawmakers debate and amend bills before possibly sending them on to the full House for action.

A letter signed by organizations including the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the Center for Democracy and Technology, and the Electronic Privacy Information Center asked for more time for stakeholder input on the federal data privacy legislation.

"The deletion of these provisions is an immensely significant and unacceptable change to the bill and its scope," the letter said. "Failing to include sufficient safeguards means Congress will leave all people in America unprotected from harmful AI technology."

Indeed, the civil rights protections cut from the most recent American Privacy Rights Act (APRA) draft would have prohibited the use of AI or algorithmic systems from discriminating against people in housing, credit or financial decisions, said Cody Venzke, senior policy counsel for surveillance, privacy and technology at the ACLU.

One of our chief goals would be to ensure that those civil rights provisions are restored so that the bill can be as strong in protecting people as possible. Cody VenzkeSenior policy counsel, American Civil Liberties Union

"One of our chief goals would be to ensure that those civil rights provisions are restored so that the bill can be as strong in protecting people as possible," he said.

Following the markup hearing's cancellation, Committee Chair Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) said the committee will continue its pursuit to provide U.S. residents with data privacy rights. McMorris Rodgers said in a statement that commercial data surveillance is fueling the data privacy problem and points to the need for federal data privacy legislation.

"Nearly every data point imaginable is being collected on us with no accountability," McMorris Rodgers said. "They are using our data against us, sowing division, manipulating truth, and diminishing our personal identities. We cannot continue down this path. The American people are asking Congress to step up and pass a privacy bill. It is foundational to our future and the next generation."

The APRA markup has yet to be rescheduled.