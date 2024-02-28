Biden aims to protect data, calls for U.S. data privacy law

The Biden administration is set on preventing Americans' sensitive personal data from falling into the hands of concerning countries, while also urging Congress to pass a comprehensive U.S. data privacy law.

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order authorizing the U.S. attorney general to stop the sale and large-scale transfer of U.S. citizens' personal data -- including geolocation, financial, biometric, personal health and genomic data, and certain types of personally identifiable information -- to countries of concern. The move targets commercial data brokers and companies that sell data to countries such as China, Iran and Russia, or entities controlled by nations officially designated as countries of concern by the federal government.

The sale of Americans' personal data "raises significant privacy, counterintelligence, blackmail risks and other national security risks," according to a White House news release.

Biden's order aims to protect Americans from the sale of their personal data, but it lacks the teeth to provide the same foundational data privacy protections that something like a U.S. data privacy law could enable, said Susan Aaronson, research professor of international affairs at George Washington University. Aaronson said she also worries that the executive order sets a negative precedent for controls on data.

"The problem stems from the failure in the U.S. to have personal data protection plus regulation of the data brokers," she said.