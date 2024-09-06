Grafana vs. Datadog: What are the differences?

Monitoring tools can make it easier to respond to issues, understand the health and security of a running system, or even plan enhancements to that system that would affect its performance.

Grafana and Datadog are two different tools that you can use for monitoring purposes and to consume and visualize information from different logging services, both on premises and in the cloud.

It depends on the budget, timelines and scale of your organization if either of these could be useful tools for monitoring your application and the infrastructure it runs on. No matter which you pick, you spend a significant amount of time to configure each data source, dashboard and alarm. Once you fully configure either tool, you have a powerful window into your application and infrastructure.

Grafana Now that you have logs to parse, the next step is to pick a tool to work with. One option is Grafana. Grafana has several different options to set it up, including the following: Linux, macOS or Windows install.

Docker or Docker Compose.

Grafana Cloud, a SaaS offering managed by Grafana Labs.

Marketplace offerings in all major cloud providers. The instructions and pricing vary depending on how you choose to install Grafana. Each step is laid out in extensive documentation. Whatever option you choose, you are taken to a start page similar to the one here. The screenshots and examples in this article use Docker Compose, connecting to locally hosted Linux VMs and AWS. Each offering can be configured the same way. Once you're at the home page, you need to do two things: add data sources and create dashboards. Data sources The logging tools you set up earlier are the data sources that power your Grafana dashboard. Open the Home menu on the top-left side of the screen. Then, navigate to Connections > Data Sources, and add a new data source. This menu shows what plugins are available for the different logging and monitoring services that Grafana can create dashboards from. There are several options to choose from here. For the purposes of this article, the focus is on AWS and Grafana Labs' own Linux server logging tool, Loki. Server logging Loki is a server logging utility you can install as an agent on a Linux VM from the apt and dnf package managers or run in a Docker container alongside Grafana. Once you configure Grafana, the system logs are sent to Grafana, where they can be seen on display. AWS CloudWatch already has access to several different metrics from your AWS account with minimal configuration. Practically any event or log from any AWS service can be sent to CloudWatch. Several services log to CloudWatch events by default. To configure CloudWatch in Grafana, you need to create an AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) principal for your Grafana dashboard. This can either be a role or a user with an access key and a secret access key. Once that's done, you can enter the details for that role or the access keys for the user into the data sources page in Grafana. Once you configure either of these data sources, Grafana enables you to explore the data in them by creating SQL-like queries against the data in them. This enables you to create views for specific pieces of information in those logs. Dashboards Once you have data sources that send logs to Grafana, it's time to build some dashboards. Grafana doesn't have any charts by default for any data sources. Instead, use SQL queries to parse incoming data from each data source. If you don't want to spend time configuring a dashboard yourself, you can import templates for common dashboards from the community. These templates can be a good place to start out. Even if one dashboard doesn't fit your exact needs, you can customize it after you import. There are community dashboards for many different cases, including cloud billing, storage utilization, deployment monitoring and others, such as the one here that uses CloudWatch data to show estimated billing charges by service. It can be a challenge to build dashboards from SQL queries from scratch. But, if you save them as templates, it can be a great way to version them, make improvements over time and also to share them with other users and organizations using Grafana who might have similar needs. Pricing At the time of writing, Grafana has several different pricing tiers. The Grafana instance itself is not billed for. But any functionality outside of the free tier is invoiced under the pay-as-you-go plan. There is an Advanced plan that starts at $299 per month with double the capacity of the free tier, as well as 24/7 support.