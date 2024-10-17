5 open source cloud monitoring tools to consider

If your IT team needs a low-cost, lock-in-free cloud monitoring tool, open source might be the way to go.

Cloud computing continues to skyrocket in popularity. However, because infrastructure and other cloud services are accessed on demand and over the internet, they call for a different approach to monitoring than traditional, on-premises models. As a result, IT teams must seek out new tools, of which there are many.

In this piece, I focus on open source cloud monitoring tools, including their pros and cons. I also break down five popular open source options that support the cloud.

Pros and cons of open source cloud monitoring There are lots of proprietary cloud monitoring tools. Some are built into specific cloud platforms. For example, AWS has Amazon CloudWatch, while Microsoft has Azure Monitor. Others, such as SolarWinds, Splunk and Datadog, are third-party offerings that work with virtually any cloud environment. But a proprietary, closed source monitoring tool is not always the best fit. Those tools typically cost money, though some are available in free tiers with limited functionality or scalability. Tools that are built into public clouds also pose a lock-in risk because they usually only work with certain clouds, which makes it that much harder to migrate to another cloud or extend into a multi-cloud architecture without learning to use new monitoring software. The flexibility and affordability of open source tools often comes at the expense of added setup and maintenance work for IT teams. For these reasons, open source cloud monitoring tools are an attractive alternative. Their main advantages include the following: Cost. Open source monitoring tools are usually free to install and use.

When you deploy open source monitoring software on infrastructure that you control, you retain full ownership over the data it collects, assuming you own the infrastructure that hosts the data. This is not always the case with commercial tools, which typically collect and store data on the vendor's infrastructure. Integrations. Most open source cloud monitoring tools are easy to integrate with other tools or services. This can be valuable if you want to pair a tool with another one that handles tasks such as data storage and visualizations. The main downside to open source monitoring platforms is that they can be more difficult to deploy and manage. As a result, the indirect staff costs required to run them might be higher. It might also be difficult to obtain professional support for the tools, though many are backed by commercial companies that offer support services for a fee. Lastly, their maturity can vary greatly, and some are not as feature-rich as others.