Navigate multi-cloud billing challenges

Calculating the bill for a single cloud platform and a single account can be hard given the many pricing variables to account for. When you add in multiple clouds or multiple accounts, bill management becomes exponentially more complicated.

A strategic approach to multi-cloud billing gives more control over costs. Read up on common multi-cloud billing challenges and advice on tackling them.

The challenges of multi-cloud billing Cloud billing is complicated in any context because the pricing schedules for cloud services are complex and hard to interpret. Also, pricing details vary from one service or workload to the next. Although the types of charges are generally the same, the exact price points and billing details can vary. This applies across all the major providers. The total bill is typically based on a combination of factors, including the following: How long a workload operates.

How much data transfers out over the internet.

How much data a workload stores.

Which cloud region hosts the workload.

Whether you opt for pay-as-you-go pricing or a discounted pricing plan. Cost monitoring services can help untangle some cost issues, but each cloud provider's offerings only work with its native cloud. For instance, you can use tools like AWS Cost Explorer and AWS Budgets to track spending on AWS, but those tools won't help you manage costs on other cloud platforms. Additionally, for container users, all the different managed Kubernetes services vary in price, as well as usage, which can affect if an enterprise is eligible for a free tier. Although AWS, Azure and Google Cloud have a similar billing policy for Kubernetes clusters, whether it applies to an enterprise depends on how they configure their Kubernetes environment.