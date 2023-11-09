3 cost optimization strategies for multi-cloud environments

Multi-cloud continues to increase in popularity as enterprises seek to free themselves from vendor lock-in and find the best services that fit their projects or wallets. However, organizations must extend their management, resource monitoring and observability strategies to accommodate the complexity of a multi-cloud environment.

The key to optimizing costs in a multi-cloud environment is having accurate data. With it, cloud teams and business stakeholders can make appropriate spending decisions. Follow along with these cost optimization strategies, such as implementing cloud cost allocation models, performing resource monitoring and selecting the right tools.

Create cloud cost allocation models Before diving into cloud management and optimization tooling, establish clear cost allocation models. These models should distribute cloud costs amongst the different departments, teams or projects your organization supports. Allocation provides cloud admins greater visibility into how much is being spent and by whom. These models encourage accountability and informed decision-making. Expect to revisit and revise the allocation models regularly as teams learn more about the multi-cloud environment and the organization's spending trends.

Monitor resource usage and configurations A good way to easily visualize resource usage and metrics across multiple environments is through dashboards. Customized reporting is a critical requirement in multi-cloud cost optimization, which reaffirms the need for a comprehensive tagging strategy across cloud environments to identify all cloud resources. A resource mapping system that correlates resources across a multi-cloud environment helps enterprises understand usage patterns and options for optimizing cloud costs. Automation is crucial for tasks such as these because it removes human error and frees up cloud teams for other projects. Automation use cases that will positively impact cloud cost optimization across a multi-cloud environment include the following: Optimize resources, load balancing and auto-scaling.

Set up and deploy monitoring agents.

Collect, aggregate and analyze data. To properly interpret data and create actionable insights, enterprises need to collaborate with all departments. It also requires asynchronous collaboration or live meetings between cloud and FinOps teams. A unified monitoring platform can consolidate data from multiple cloud service providers to help such efforts. When ops teams have to hopscotch between providers' control panels, it consumes unnecessary time and introduces human error.