Ease multi-cloud governance challenges with 5 best practices

Adopting a multi-cloud model creates more complexity and management challenges for cloud teams. These difficulties affect almost every aspect of the environment, including design, deployment, provisioning, operations, security and governance.

The goal of governance is to ensure that data is consistent and trustworthy and that it doesn't get misused. In a multi-cloud environment, governance issues multiply.

Acquaint yourself with four common multi-cloud governance challenges, and learn the best practices and tools to navigate complexities.

Common multi-cloud governance challenges There are many facets to a multi-cloud governance strategy. This is not surprising, given the volume of shared data involved. Four of the most common challenges include the following: Security. Multi-cloud governance adds new dimensions to such features as visibility, observability, scanning and reporting. Reduced visibility, due to the different services used, creates security weaknesses. Additionally, access controls vary between providers. Inconsistencies can create vulnerabilities and expose sensitive data.

Multi-cloud governance adds new dimensions to such features as visibility, observability, scanning and reporting. Reduced visibility, due to the different services used, creates security weaknesses. Additionally, access controls vary between providers. Inconsistencies can create vulnerabilities and expose sensitive data. Compliance. Each cloud services provider offers tools, frameworks and documentation to support customers' compliance efforts. However, since every provider is different, enterprises must have a good understanding of how one service integrates with another, as well as how the movement of data from one service to another affects the data.

Each cloud services provider offers tools, frameworks and documentation to support customers' compliance efforts. However, since every provider is different, enterprises must have a good understanding of how one service integrates with another, as well as how the movement of data from one service to another affects the data. Cost management. Multi-cloud cost management requires FinOps and cloud expertise across your organization's public clouds to accurately account for all costs. Each cloud account consumes costs differently, so there is no true single-pane-of-glass tool that will monitor across clouds.

Multi-cloud cost management requires FinOps and cloud expertise across your organization's public clouds to accurately account for all costs. Each cloud account consumes costs differently, so there is no true single-pane-of-glass tool that will monitor across clouds. Service-level agreements. Not all SLAs will align with your organization's demands, since there is no standardization. Metrics, restrictions and availability will not be the same between vendors.