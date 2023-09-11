Cloud budgeting for a multi-cloud strategy

In today's world, the cloud isn't simply a service IT teams can use -- it's the only service they use for some key applications. As a result, many companies have moved into the cloud space as the applications they need dictate it. These moves have, inherently, imposed a multi-cloud strategy on many companies.

Enterprises that have multiple vendors for cloud services need to consider a range of factors, including how to work with different vendors, as well as how to budget and assess costs of products and features. While multi-cloud budgeting can quickly become complex, IT teams can ease the process by defining who needs to be involved and how the budget should be set up.

Who's involved in multi-cloud budgeting? Senior management does not need to participate actively in the budgeting process. Yes, they can get reports and ask questions, but they should not be directly involved with billing. It costs money to move, retrieve and use data in the cloud. Management might only see the initial cost of storage -- which gets worse with multiple clouds -- and, consequently, not understand the reasons for the cost. What enterprises need is a cloud accountant. Although that role might not officially exist, a senior engineer or architect can take on this budgeting responsibility. The employee should have enough technical knowledge to understand how a management decision affects resource requests. The cloud accountant should be able to look at both the short and long term and consider operational costs as well. This person needs some understanding of Opex and Capex and minor accounting skills. Cloud accountants need communication and technical skills, as they likely have to explain cloud concepts to nontechnical people. If the person has the technical and financial skills but can't communicate with senior managers, management is more likely to take the role over. For example, diplomatic skills can help a cloud accountant explain why costs spiked due to higher usage or new features.