Effective cloud FinOps requires a strong understanding of cloud usage patterns, which can provide valuable insights into potential security risks. By identifying and tracking cloud usage metrics, such as network traffic, access patterns and data flows, FinOps teams can detect anomalies, misconfigurations and potential security threats early on and take proactive measures to mitigate them.

The relationship between cloud FinOps and security The current relationship between cloud FinOps and security can only evolve as fast as FinOps practices grow and develop in an organization. FinOps should be the initial focus of an organization that is just beginning to establish FinOps practices as part of its overall cloud management strategy. This process includes benchmarking KPIs that teams can continuously monitor for cloud consumption, cost efficiency and optimization. Once FinOps teams develop and distribute reports that satisfy their finance team and business stakeholders, the next step is to iterate alerts and reports to meet the cybersecurity team's needs. For example, the FinOps team should count cybersecurity as an internal stakeholder for sharing data about wasted and overprovisioned cloud services, which can help minimize security risks. Established FinOps and cybersecurity teams should annually evaluate their working relationship as part of continuous improvement. This collaboration helps ensure that, as practices and tools evolve, the correct FinOps data is available to cybersecurity teams as part of their monitoring, incident response and post-incident forensics. The FinOps Foundation doesn't mention cybersecurity in its FinOps Maturity Model. But, in all rights, FinOps and cybersecurity collaboration indicates a maturing organization in the model's Run phase. Ideally, moves to establish such collaboration should show themselves in the Walk stage. Teams can write FinOps and cybersecurity collaboration into their cloud management practices and refine them with lessons learned as teams experience joint decision-making, governance, incident response and related activities.

Build the relationship between FinOps and cybersecurity teams Building a relationship between the FinOps and cybersecurity teams should start early when an organization chooses a FinOps tool. A FinOps team can better forecast expenses, plan budget allocation and avoid unnecessary costs by understanding security requirements and constraints. These forecasts result in a more cost-effective and financially efficient cloud operation, so plan for some level of cross-training between the teams. The next step is to create communications and collaboration channels to support continuous team feedback. This step could be as simple as a reporting view in a cloud management platform or a cloud cost optimization initiative that's augmented with a group chat channel. Regular meetings shouldn't be a default option for collaboration unless corporate culture or processes demand it. Instead, prioritize open communications between the teams. The most valuable step is integrating the FinOps tools with the cybersecurity team's security information and event management system to correlate cost data and security events, providing a comprehensive view of the cloud environment.