NetApp sells Spot business to Flexera for $100M

NetApp will sell its Spot by NetApp FinOps business to cloud management vendor Flexera for $100 million.

The sale, announced by the two companies Wednesday, aligns with NetApp's current business strategy and market course corrections, according to storage industry analysts.

NetApp's recent focus on emerging enterprise data storage concerns, namely cybersecurity and AI business initiatives, didn't align with Spot's cloud visibility legacy, according to Camberley Bates, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

Spot was part of a bigger cloud strategy developed by former NetApp executive Anthony Lye, who departed from the company two years ago, she added.

"This was not a surprise at all," Bates said. "[NetApp CEO] George Kurian has turned the company's focus on these two critical areas. It's a very good move for them."