NetApp security updates target future quantum threats

NetApp wants to secure enterprise storage against tomorrow's threats today by adding post-quantum encryption algorithms to its storage software.

These new algorithms, available Tuesday for all NetApp customers' block and file workloads, are joined by new ransomware protection updates for NetApp BlueXP, the vendor's hybrid cloud control console.

It never hurts to be ahead of the curve, even if a future of ubiquitous quantum computers won't arrive anytime soon, said Mitch Lewis, an analyst at The Futurum Group.

"[Quantum] is starting to work its way into those checkboxes for security folks," Lewis said. "[It's] still speculation, but it will be [real] at some point."

NetApp's specific post-quantum encryption follows standards released by the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology last August. These three algorithms are designed to harden general public network encryption and digital signature encryption against quantum computers.

Security is a team sport, and it encompasses all aspects of infrastructure. Simon Robinson Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

A handful of other storage vendors have started to offer some level of quantum protection, such as IBM for tape backups, Lewis said, but quantum security in storage is still a relatively nascent space.

Network and security teams have begun bracing for quantum computing attacks or challenges, so it makes sense for storage and data teams to brace for similar attacks, said Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, a division of Omdia.

"Security is a team sport, and it encompasses all aspects of infrastructure," Robinson said. "NetApp are focused on getting ahead of it."