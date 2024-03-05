NetApp deepens storage offerings, security for AI buyers

NetApp is expanding the data protection and ransomware protection capabilities of its hardware and software as it eyes becoming the storage of choice for generative AI buyers.

The vendor introduced new services in preview and made updates to others generally available today, including OnTap Autonomous Ransomware Protection (ARP) with Artificial Intelligence and automated, immutable snapshot tools for applications in its SnapCenter 5.0.

NetApp is also deepening its partnership with Nvidia, an AI chipmaker and the market darling, to offer flash storage hardware certified for Nvidia's enterprise GPUs and servers.

The focus on ransomware and security in primary storage is critical, as it's now part of the data security struggle, according to Dave Raffo, an independent storage analyst.

Ransomware infections target backup storage because removing recovery options could make an enterprise more likely to pay out, Raffo said. Primary storage now needs to incorporate features and protection to detect ransomware at the time of infection or potentially sooner, meaning that storage administrators have been drafted by security teams, he added.

"There is a trend with vendors building all these features that used to be in data protection products into the primary storage," Raffo said. "You can't have a gap in security anywhere. It's got to be end to end."

Storage specialists ARP now offers a machine learning capability within the OnTap storage operating system to detect changes in unstructured files as well as compare potential ransomware signatures against a database of known threats. The prior version of ARP offered ransomware detection, according to NetApp, but the latest update can detect slower change rates to catch ransomware payloads that could slip past existing signature detection technology. Identifying slower change rates is a vital component of ransomware protection today, according to Marc Staimer, founder and president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. Ransomware creators are aware of detection software timings and will attempt to vary their approaches to secure a payload and prep for detonation. "There are a number of [malicious software] variants that have changed the ransomware game," Staimer said. "If you're going below the change rate threshold, you're not going to detect [the vulnerability]." SnapCenter 5.0 will offer application-aware snapshot capabilities, enabling automated backups with a retention lock instead of requiring a user to manually create snapshots from primary or secondary data sources. Application-aware snapshots are also available natively in Azure NetApp Files, a service fully managed by Microsoft, and in Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap, which is fully managed by AWS, for faster cloud recovery compared with restoring from secondary sites. Both services will be available at no additional charge to on-premises OnTap customers with support entitlements. ARP will expand coverage into customer cloud environments in the future, according to NetApp.

BlueXP additions BlueXP, NetApp's GUI management console for storage products, is adding NetApp BlueXP Ransomware Protection. Available in public preview at no cost, the new service adds another control plane for an overview of a customer's available backup services, enabling users to see what backup services are available and how they want to apply those services. The NetApp BlueXP Disaster Recovery service, introduced last fall, enters general availability this week, offering VMware infrastructure failover and recovery for both on-premises data centers and the cloud through Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap. Adding security features into storage and backup products can provide more protection and fail-safes, according to Simon Robinson, an analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. While useful, those protections still require human intervention to ensure proper configurations and avoid accidentally creating another point of failure. "Every vendor says they've got you covered," Robinson said. "[But] am I going to need some sort of validation too? It's great there's been an explosion of capability, but there's a risk of fragmentation. When you find fragmentation, you find [security] gaps."