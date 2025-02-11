Alex - stock.adobe.com
NetApp adds cheaper options to all-flash block storage line
An early 2025 catalog refresh includes the expansion of the ASA A-Series, adding to its all-flash block storage with NetApp's OnTap storage OS.
NetApp now offers smaller, lower-priced models of all-flash block storage as part of a seasonal refresh of offerings.
The latest additions to the All-Flash SAN Array (ASA) A-Series lineup include the A20, A30 and A50 models in the 2U form factor. NetApp is also launching two new high-capacity flash storage arrays for block workloads as well as a new hybrid flash array, and refreshing several cloud storage offerings.
The vendor's recent focus on block storage workloads with the additions to the ASA A-Series line, which launched almost two years ago, is an attempt to attract storage administrators to its products that compete in a crowded and increasingly calcifying market, according to analysts.
NetApp is adding hardware of all sizes and workload demands primarily to expand the data center reach of the OnTap storage system, according to Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.
A strong suite of block offerings is vital to stand out against competitors such as Pure Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies, he added.
"The storage market is not growing at the rate it was a decade ago," Robinson said. "The way you grow is by taking your share from your opponents."
Hardware updates
The A20 is now the smallest model in storage capacity and cost for the ASA A-Series. It scales up to 734 TB in raw capacity and starts at $25,000, according to NetApp spokespeople.
The A30 and A50 increase in capacity and cost, but maintain the 2U form factor, compared with the larger 4U ASA A-Series models the vendor released last year.
Historically, NetApp used its software to optimize block workloads for its file storage offerings, Robinson said. But customers looking for block storage likely aren't interested in customization and configuration to set up workloads.
"NetApp's history is all around file [storage]," Robinson said. "When they looked at the market opportunity for growth, they realized customers that wanted block just want block. File storage is very much a business-driven [demand]. SAN is much more IT ops driven."
NetApp also introduced additions to its EF-Series, a line of all-flash arrays. The EF300C and EF600C add capacity block storage options in a 2U form factor. Both have a capacity of up to 1.5 PB raw, but the EF300C offers up to 350,000 IOPS, whereas the EF600C can reach 1 million IOPS.
The FAS50, also in a 2U form, is a new hybrid flash storage array offering in the fabric-attached storage line for secondary storage with a raw capacity of up to 10.6 PB.
Software updates
Beyond new hardware, NetApp's storage software offerings are receiving a handful of updates on Tuesday and later this year.
Amazon FSx for NetApp OnTap, an AWS-managed cloud storage service controlled with the OnTap OS, now has an AWS CloudFormation custom resource package created by NetApp. CloudFormation is AWS' infrastructure management tool.
Capabilities available through CloudFormation in OnTap use NetApp's SnapMirror disaster recovery software. Users can create snapshots or snapshot policies, or create new storage volumes, among other features.
This resource package enables CloudFormation to automate storage management in OnTap and provide an infrastructure-as-code experience to NetApp customers, according to Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research.
NetApp has partnered with major public clouds in recent years to ensure their software has a cloud presence compared with other storage competitors, he said. Additions such as CloudFormation show a desire to enable hybrid cloud environments.
"This [CloudFormation custom package] gives you a lot more power in your automation to use a traditional storage platform as part of your deployment," Ellis said. "It tells you they take seriously partnering with hyperscalers."
The company is hardening its BlueXP ransomware protection with a readiness drill service inside the management software. Later this year, NetApp will expand its AI-powered Autonomous Ransomware Protection to its block offerings.
After selling the Spot cloud management business last month, NetApp's recent updates show its dedication to storage and storage management, Ellis said.
Last September, NetApp rebranded Cloud Insights, its infrastructure management service in OnTap, to Data Infrastructure Insights, signaling NetApp's storage-first mindset, he said.
"They're going to focus on metrics and management for NetApp [storage] rather than products that do everything for everybody," Ellis said.
Tim McCarthy is a news writer for Informa TechTarget covering cloud and data storage.