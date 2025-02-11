NetApp adds cheaper options to all-flash block storage line

NetApp now offers smaller, lower-priced models of all-flash block storage as part of a seasonal refresh of offerings.

The latest additions to the All-Flash SAN Array (ASA) A-Series lineup include the A20, A30 and A50 models in the 2U form factor. NetApp is also launching two new high-capacity flash storage arrays for block workloads as well as a new hybrid flash array, and refreshing several cloud storage offerings.

The vendor's recent focus on block storage workloads with the additions to the ASA A-Series line, which launched almost two years ago, is an attempt to attract storage administrators to its products that compete in a crowded and increasingly calcifying market, according to analysts.

NetApp is adding hardware of all sizes and workload demands primarily to expand the data center reach of the OnTap storage system, according to Simon Robinson, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, now part of Omdia.

A strong suite of block offerings is vital to stand out against competitors such as Pure Storage, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Technologies, he added.

"The storage market is not growing at the rate it was a decade ago," Robinson said. "The way you grow is by taking your share from your opponents."

Hardware updates The A20 is now the smallest model in storage capacity and cost for the ASA A-Series. It scales up to 734 TB in raw capacity and starts at $25,000, according to NetApp spokespeople. The A30 and A50 increase in capacity and cost, but maintain the 2U form factor, compared with the larger 4U ASA A-Series models the vendor released last year. Historically, NetApp used its software to optimize block workloads for its file storage offerings, Robinson said. But customers looking for block storage likely aren't interested in customization and configuration to set up workloads. "NetApp's history is all around file [storage]," Robinson said. "When they looked at the market opportunity for growth, they realized customers that wanted block just want block. File storage is very much a business-driven [demand]. SAN is much more IT ops driven." NetApp also introduced additions to its EF-Series, a line of all-flash arrays. The EF300C and EF600C add capacity block storage options in a 2U form factor. Both have a capacity of up to 1.5 PB raw, but the EF300C offers up to 350,000 IOPS, whereas the EF600C can reach 1 million IOPS. The FAS50, also in a 2U form, is a new hybrid flash storage array offering in the fabric-attached storage line for secondary storage with a raw capacity of up to 10.6 PB.