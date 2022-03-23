Nvidia unveils latest 3D sim tech for multiple industries

Nvidia has unveiled its latest technology for designing and powering various 3D simulations within industries ranging from manufacturing and smart cities to medical research and weather forecasting.

This week, Nvidia introduced at its GTC event a cloud-based version of its Omniverse platform for 3D design and simulation, and a computing system for running the technology in house.

The Omniverse Cloud is an Nvidia-hosted suite of services for artists, designers and developers. The suite includes a collaboration tool called Nucleus Cloud for sharing and editing 3D scenes.

The cloud platform lets collaborators work on projects without transferring massive data sets. A service called Omniverse Create allows designers and other creators to build 3D worlds together in real time. There is a view mode for nontechnical people to see Omniverse-created scenes.

The Nvidia OVX server is for building and running 3D digital twins, which are simulations of the physical world, such as weather patterns, a manufacturing operation, an automated warehouse or a road system in a smart city.

OVX is a single box that includes eight Nvidia A40 GPUs and three Nvidia ConnectX-6 Dx 200 Gbps network interface cards. The computer comes with 1 TB of memory and 16 TB of NVMe storage.

For large-scale simulations, organizations can use the Nvidia Spectrum-3, 200 Gbps switch fabric to connect four OVX systems into what Nvidia calls a SuperPod. It is also possible to combine multiple SuperPods.

Nvidia has increased the number of connectors to developers' software applications from eight to 82. Supported products include rendering software from V-Ray and Autodesk, Adobe's Substance 3D Painter, and Epic's Unreal Engine 5 for game developers.

Developers can use the Omniverse Cloud for real-time collaboration.

The Digital Rail for Germany (Digitale Schiene Deutschland) is using Omniverse to build a digital twin of the country's national railway network, according to Nvidia. The purpose is to use the simulations to develop more precise systems for detecting and reacting to incidents.

Computer manufacturers that will sell OVX systems this year include Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro, according to Nvidia.