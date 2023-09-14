CloudBees scales its Jenkins CI, previews SaaS platform

CloudBees now supports horizontal scaling for Jenkins CI servers, a sought-after improvement to the pipeline software that was rolled out this week as the vendor prepares the next iteration of its software delivery platform for launch next quarter.

The next release of CloudBeesCI, the commercial version of open source Jenkins, will add high availability and scale-out cluster deployment options for Jenkins team controllers. Team controllers are a component of CloudBees CI architecture that govern Jenkins build jobs and their associated plugins for development teams within organizations.

The open source community has also supported Jenkins servers that run within scale-out Kubernetes container clusters under the Jenkins X project, but the CloudBees CI update will function with both containers and VM-based deployments, said Shawn Ahmed, chief product officer at CloudBees. With this update developers will be able to use one logical team controller and send their jobs to that, Ahmed explained.

“If that logical controller fails for any reason, or a platform engineering team has taken it down to service it, the job automatically goes to the next available replica of that controller… creating an active-active experience,” he said.

Other updates to CloudBees CI due Sept 20 include caching data associated with Jenkins workspaces and directories that are used to create build jobs. Previously, that data had to be loaded with each job before it could run, according to Ahmed.

“Normally this goes pretty fast … so people don't care too much, but when you're getting to the scale of 10 to 15,000 developers in an organization, then it starts mattering, because every single time you're doing this, you're wasting time waiting for the job to execute,” he said.

With the new CloudBees CI capabilities, users can write and read a cache and share that cache between jobs. On average, Ahmed said, job execution speeds increase by a minimum of 20% to 30%.

One CloudBees CI customer welcomed the additional resilience and efficiency for team controllers.

“A single cluster for Jenkins has an upper ceiling of how many team controllers can exist … then you end up packing more jobs into [each] team controller,” said Gerard McMahon, head of application lifecycle management (ALM) tools and platforms at Fidelity Investments, based in Boston. “Now you can use the horizontal scaling – [without] that, you can only have so many active jobs at a time… for upgrades, you can do them live without outages, which is also a great thing.”

CloudBees has not donated these Jenkins CI improvements to open source, but hasn’t ruled that out, either, according to Ahmed.

“I think they should,” McMahon said. "It's a fantastic feature and … you could have the whole community build upon what they've created.”