CloudBees buys co-founder's AI test automation tools startup

CloudBees joined its co-founder this week with a bet that AI's next big impact on software development will come in the form of test automation tools.

The DevSecOps platform vendor acquired Launchable, a startup co-founded by Kohsuke Kawaguchi, the creator of the Jenkins open source CI/CD project and CloudBees' founding CTO. Former CloudBees vice president of product management Harpreet Singh is also a co-founder of Launchable, which CloudBees acquired for an undisclosed amount this week. Kawaguchi, Singh and the company's 11 engineers will join CloudBees as it folds the company's AI test automation tools into its platform.

Launchable, founded in 2019, first focused on using machine learning algorithms to predict which software QA tests would fail before they ran. By focusing on only tests likely to fail, developers could reduce the number of tests they had to run, cutting down on software delivery time, build time and the compute resources necessary to run those tests.

"Then, the whole AI space exploded," Kawaguchi said this week in an interview with TechTarget Editorial. "We adopted that … to create a self-tuning, more intelligent delivery pipeline."

About a year ago, Launchable added triage features to its test automation tools under the name Intelligent Test Failure Diagnostics, which groups related test failures together, similar to the alert reduction features included with AIOps tools. Launchable's software also suggests a common root cause of test failure groups and its ChatGPT-based copilot summarizes long error logs.

"We're specifically focused on QA, which is decidedly unsexy, but every time I go [and talk] to teams, that's what people do, and those are the things that take up time," Kawaguchi said. "They're spending time on these things that drag them down."

QA and test optimization: GenAI's next big moment? Launchable lists customers on its website including UKG, BMW, Sony, Vitess, Delphix and Infosys; Kawaguchi declined to disclose the total number of customers. The startup also has a decidedly CloudBees pedigree even beyond its co-founders: three CloudBees executives, including CloudBees co-founder, board member and chief strategy officer Sacha Labourey, are listed among its advisors and investors. Two Atlassian executives are also on that list -- Singh worked there for a year as general manager for Bitbucket Cloud before co-founding Launchable. But industry analysts say Launchable seemed destined for a CloudBees reunion, given it's already built on Jenkins. With DevOps code velocity increasing with AI-based coding, testing, QA and validation has all but taken a back seat. Andy ThuraiAnalyst, Constellation Research "It was only a matter of time before they merged back together to create more value for DevOps teams," said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. "With DevOps code velocity increasing with AI-based coding, testing, QA and validation has all but taken a back seat." This has led to untested code changes rolled into production too hastily, with the CrowdStrike outage being one high-profile example, Thurai said. AI code generation also encompasses automatically generated test code, but Launchable goes a step further in trying to make all that test code more manageable, said Jason English, an analyst at Intellyx. "There's a whole lot of aspects of even just being a QA engineer now where there's just too much to get your arms around," he said. "If you're not automating 80% of your test code, you're probably missing 80% of your bugs. AI is really good at that sort of systematic thinking and speaking the language of development and testing." Launchable isn't alone in spying the opportunity to bring AI optimization to test automation tools -- its competitors include Tricentis, through its recent SeaLights acquisition and other startups such as LambdaTest, Diffblue, Testaify and SmartBear.