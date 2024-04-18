GitLab Duo plans harness growing interest in platform AI

GitHub Copilot remains the coding assistant of choice among developers, but GitLab's near-term roadmap appears primed for the next major wave of AI adoption among enterprise platform engineers, according to industry experts.

With the general availability of its Duo Chat tool this week, GitLab now matches many of the features, such as prompt-based code refactoring, code explanation and automated test generation, that can be found in GitHub's Copilot Enterprise and Copilot Chat for Visual Studio. A GitLab Duo Enterprise edition due out in the coming months will add more developer features that are already familiar to GitHub Copilot Enterprise customers, such as pull request summaries.

But more importantly, GitLab Duo Enterprise will include a list of AI-driven automation features for other stages of DevSecOps pipelines, such as automated root cause analysis and security vulnerability troubleshooting, that are poised for fresh growth as enterprises adopt generative AI, according to James Governor, an analyst at RedMonk.

"Things like creating, maintaining and documenting issues are a big part of how software is built today, and that stuff is actually really compelling already, in terms of what GitLab is offering," Governor said. "The ability for AI to generate code for management, as well as for application development, is definitely going to be one of the things that is significant and important [going forward]."

Duo Chat was the last beta-stage feature left within the GitLab Duo Pro tool set for software developers, which also includes code completion and code generation tools that were made generally available in January. Duo Pro, priced at $19 per user per month for GitLab Premium and Ultimate subscribers, supports centralized access controls according to projects, groups and subgroups, giving enterprises precise power over which DevSecOps teams can access generative AI features.

This emphasis on security and enterprise control over AI has been the main theme of GitLab's AI strategy since it first added Google Vertex AI integration last year with a pledge to keep customers' data private. That strategy is likely to increase the appeal of GitLab Duo to an audience of enterprise IT organizations concerned with governance, Governor said.

"One of the reasons that GitLab [originally] took off was that they were doing direct sales into enterprises that in many cases wanted to do things on premises, were concerned about data residency and things like that," Governor said. "They've had to bring over some of that thinking to their AI tooling. … Copilot is a great tool, but there are some customers that want things a little bit more locked down right now."

GitHub vs GitLab: a tale of two audiences Microsoft and GitHub, which have a user base of some 100 million application developers, have a commanding competitive lead in IDEs with Visual Studio Code and developer code assistants with Copilot. The two have the further advantage of a close partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI, and both already offer access to OpenAI's latest GPT-4 Turbo model, while GitLab has yet to integrate Google's latest Gemini 1.5 Pro. "We're looking at Gemini Pro 1.5 for the broader context window, but things like code suggestions need very low latency, and [Google has] not offered a Gemini variant of the coding models yet, things like Gecko and chat-bison," said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. However, GitLab Duo Chat ships this week with support for Anthropic's latest Claude 3 model, which has been growing in popularity among developers, Governor said. Microsoft and GitHub are benefiting from that OpenAI relationship, but the rest of the industry is not standing still. James GovernorAnalyst, RedMonk "A lot of developers are going gaga for Claude at the moment, because it's generating good, clean code," he said. "Microsoft and GitHub are benefiting from that OpenAI relationship, but the rest of the industry is not standing still." GitLab Duo Chat support for refactoring code is especially significant given its enterprise focus, said Devin Dickerson, an analyst at Forrester Research. Code refactoring using AI remains a work in progress, since even the largest context window currently available -- in Google's Gemini 1.5 Pro model -- can accommodate up to 30,000 lines of code, and a legacy enterprise application might easily have more than that, Dickerson said. But it represents the largest potential productivity gains for enterprise developers using AI in the long term. "When you have a blank canvas, it's easier to take suggestions," he said. "The more complex scenarios are where you've got lots of existing code, lots of existing dependencies and you need suggestions that are aware of those complexities and your constraints."