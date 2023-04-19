Atlassian demos ChatGPT tie-ins for Confluence, Jira Cloud

Atlassian unveiled AI-driven features on the way for its cloud platform that enhance automated workflows among Jira Cloud, Confluence Cloud and third-party tools.

Atlassian Intelligence, shown by Atlassian officials in a set of demos at the Atlassian Team ’23 conference this week, combines IP from Atlassian’s acquisition of Percept.AI last year and OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model (LLM). These features are built on Atlassian’s data lake, which also underpins the Atlassian Analytics service made generally available this week. Other cloud platform updates this week included expanded data residency support and a bring-your-own-key (BYOK) security program.

Both Atlassian Analytics and Atlassian Intelligence draw on work Atlassian has done over the last three years to integrate services on its cloud platform, adding automation links between Jira Cloud, Confluence Cloud and third-party services such as Slack, said Sherif Mansour, head of product for Atlassian Intelligence at Atlassian.

“What is unique from our lens is the data that we have based on the specific jobs that customers do on our platform -- project and service work that's unique to Atlassian,” he said. “Most of the tools that we have revolve around those two types of teamwork, and together we effectively have a teamwork graph [that tracks] how teams find these services and how they run projects together.”

Atlassian Analytics, released in beta a year ago, is now available to all cloud customers, and includes a set of pre-built dashboards as well as a query engine that searches and reports on data across all products. Atlassian Analytics uses the Jira Query Language (JQL) as well as low-code/no-code visual querying and chart templates.

Next, natural language query support for Analytics, as well as individual Atlassian cloud tools, will be added to the cloud platform through Atlassian Intelligence, according to Mansour.

“If you can learn [JQL] syntax, you can ask it anything, and millions of users use JQL on a weekly basis,” he said. “But with AI, we can democratize this power to even more users. … Now you can just ask it a simple sentence.”

From Analytics to Intelligence This is where ChatGPT comes in. Licensed in a partnership with OpenAI, Atlassian uses it to help extract intent from natural language prompts, which it can then translate into JQL and other coded inputs to retrieve data, Mansour said. Atlassian Intelligence features are being developed for all Jira Cloud services, including Jira Work Management, which already caters to non-technical users. Procurement teams that use Jira Work Management are a good example of how Atlassian Intelligence can improve queries in Jira Cloud, according to Mansour. “Depending on how you model the workflow, you could say, ‘Show me all contracts that are pending legal review that are over $1 million in value that are due next week,’” he said. Atlassian Intelligence will come with the first chatbot assistant for Jira Service Management, based on Percept.AI. Company officials this week demonstrated the virtual assistant, Charlie, answering user questions via Slack. Another AI feature for Jira Service Management will open a helpdesk ticket when a user indicates a problem the virtual assistant can’t solve, automatically attaching a summary of the issue and suggesting potential responses from a human agent. ChatGPT features will allow that person to automatically change the tone of their response to be more empathetic, writing it automatically based on the context of the ticket. For Confluence Cloud, Atlassian Intelligence was demonstrated summarizing meeting notes in a Confluence document and adding context to potentially unfamiliar terms. For Jira Software Cloud, demos showed Atlassian Intelligence adding a software test matrix automatically to an issue. Both demos included pulling data and suggestions in from third parties, such as Figma, as well as from Atlassian’s Atlas and Compass tools. All these features, once delivered, would bolster Atlassian’s claim as a competitor in the enterprise service management (ESM) market, where it has previously challenged incumbents such as ServiceNow with its ITSM tools, said Will McKeon-White, an analyst at Forrester Research. “ServiceNow is likely to be moving with their own generative systems, but these enhancements firmly disrupt the entire ESM space,” McKeon-White said. As with any disruption, however, generative AI will also require these vendors to rethink some aspects of existing products, he said. “Suddenly we’re starting to see things like workflow [management] becoming semi-arbitrary,” McKeon-White said. “We’re anticipating the ESM space itself expanding and beginning to compete with other markets even outside the traditional ITSM and ESM players.”