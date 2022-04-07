Atlassian cloud outage could take days to resolve

Atlassian launched three new cloud-based products at its Team '22 conference this week, but a major cloud outage hobbled its core services and distracted industry watchers from the new releases.

Atlassian cloud products including Jira Software issue tracking, Jira Service Management ITSM, Jira Work Management, Confluence documentation, Opsgenie incident response and the Access single sign-on tool became inaccessible to an unspecified subset of users Tuesday, and efforts to restore them continued as of midday Thursday.

"While conducting a routine maintenance script, a small number of sites were unintentionally disabled, which resulted in them being unable to access their products and data," the company said in a statement issued through a spokesperson. "We know our customers rely on our products to get their work done, and we are sorry for the disruption this has caused. We are working 24/7 to restore products to full availability."

In a later statement, the company said the incident was not the result of a cyberattack and there has been no unauthorized access to customer data. The company added that, while hundreds of engineers are working to recover the sites, it is also adding recovery automation to allow it to recover sites faster in the future.

"Due to the unique configuration of each site as well as the care we are taking to ensure safe data restoration, we estimate that full resolution could take days, though we expect customers to begin seeing restoration on a product-by-product basis sooner," the second statement said.

The company will publish a post-mortem after the incident is resolved, according to the latter statement.

Another update from Atlassian's official support account on Twitter Thursday afternoon Eastern Time appeared to indicate that some customers had suffered data loss.

We expect most site recoveries to occur with minimal or no data loss. — Ask Atlassian (@AskAtlassian) April 7, 2022

"This is extremely concerning to us, as our mission-critical institutional knowledge lives in Confluence at this point," one business customer wrote in an email to SearchITOperations. The customer, who requested anonymity, added that, "This message runs counter to the 'maintenance script has disabled a small number of sites' message we’ve been getting over and over again. This would also explain why recovery has taken days with so many engineers 'working 24/7.'"