Atlassian product expansion raises fresh integration questions

Atlassian launched three new cloud-based products at its Team '22 conference this week, raising questions from some users about overlap with existing tools and integration gaps.

A lengthy cloud outage affecting most of Atlassian's core products cast a shadow on the announcements, but the vendor fulfilled some cloud users' requests for additional features with the launch of an early access program for a new Atlassian Analytics service and Atlassian Data Lake. On first release, the analytics services will support data queries and reporting in Jira Software and Jira Service Management, but during conference keynotes Atlassian execs pledged that more product support will follow for all major Atlassian tools.

"Unlike traditional ITSM [IT service management], where you're typically looking at one-half of the picture [using] data from your ITSM solution, we like to combine data from different tools across the dev and ops stack," said Amita Abraham, head of product marketing for IT teams at Atlassian. "So you get much richer insights to make better decisions."

The company also rebranded Team Central, an experimental cross-functional update tool, as an early access product dubbed Atlas this week. Atlas lets users subscribe to relevant project and goal updates, and get tweet-length status updates on a weekly basis. It also launched a tool called Compass, where users can track which teams are responsible for distributed apps and coordinate how these applications are assembled into services. Both tools support third-party products in the spirit of the "best of breed" strategy the company initiated last year with its Open DevOps product, which recognizes that most enterprises will work with a diverse set of vendors.

You're not going to build your company on a Swiss Army knife. Every team should be able to use the tools that are best for them. Joff RedfernChief product officer, Atlassian

As they outlined their philosophy on supporting third-party tools, Atlassian execs this week cited statistics from Okta's 2022 "Businesses at Work" report that showed the average company has 89 apps and growing, and companies with more than 2,000 employees have an average of 187 apps.

"There are a few different schools of thought on how to tackle this problem. There's the classic one ... 'Just go ahead and standardize on our product, and all will be grand,'" said Joff Redfern, chief product officer at Atlassian, in a conference keynote. "[But] you're not going to build your company on a Swiss Army knife. Every team should be able to use the tools that are best for them."