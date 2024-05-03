Cloud campaign intensifies for Atlassian software products

Atlassian has emphasized its cloud software products over on-premises versions since 2020, but the last year has seen the divergence between the two versions grow at a faster pace than ever before.

More than three-quarters of Atlassian customers now use cloud products, according to presenters at this week's Team '24 conference. In the last year, Atlassian has opened seven new cloud data residency zones for customers with compliance concerns, compared to its previous total of four. In that time, multiple products -- so far without on-premises Data Center equivalents -- launched or were made generally available, including Jira Product Discovery, Atlassian Compass, Loom and Atlassian Intelligence.

In fact, Atlassian shipped more than 10,000 new features for cloud in the last year, at a rate of 8,000 deployments per month, said Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes during a keynote presentation Tuesday.

"To all of you on Data Center thinking about your cloud journey, we encourage you to evaluate the Atlassian cloud for yourself," Cannon-Brookes told Teams '24 attendees. "We've taken huge strides for you in the last year."

And there's more where that came from: Atlassian officials previewed new cloud-only tools this week, such as a Rovo AI automation product and Guard, a cloud security tool that will incorporate and expand upon the previously released Atlassian Access and Beacon.

Atlassian cloud not only has more new users, but the size of user deployments has increased at a higher rate over the last year, said Rae Wang, head of product, enterprise and migration at Atlassian, during a Team '24 super session presentation.

"Since 2018, we have averaged 111% year-over-year growth in the number of users supported on Atlassian cloud," Wang said. "In the last year, cloud customers grew in scale by 200%. So as a result, we now support 150,000 users [per site] in Confluence and 50,000 users per site in Jira."

Integrations between Rovo and Atlassian Intelligence and third-party SaaS tools such as Microsoft SharePoint, Google Docs, Slack and GitLab were demonstrated during the Team '24 keynote, but company officials weren't yet ready to talk about plans to integrate AI-assisted search features with Data Center products.

"We’re definitely thinking about Data Center customers," said Jamil Valliani, head of search and AI at Atlassian, in an interview before the conference with TechTarget Editorial. "We don't have anything to share about how [Rovo] connectors might work with them. … We'll probably have some more to discuss later on, but not at Team."

These discrepancies aren't lost on Atlassian customers.

"On-prem [software] is very good at what it is. But it's not the [long-term] future," said Dan Tombs, Atlassian architect at a satellite communications company, which uses both cloud and Data Center versions of Atlassian software products. "I understand on prem will exist for the current foreseeable [future,] but it's difficult at times with such different features."

Another customer who has stuck with Data Center editions of Atlassian software products said this week that he's not happy with Atlassian's support and development for them.

"They are introducing new features only for cloud, which is obvious, because they want to force customer migration into their SaaS," said Marcin Lis, senior Atlassian engineer at an EU entertainment company, in an online interview this week. "Right now, Jira Cloud and Jira on premises are two different products. [It's] the same for Confluence. Data Center is missing a lot of features if you compare it to cloud."

Team super session drops heavy cloud hints Presenters spent most of a 50-minute Team '24 super session, one of a handful of sessions livestreamed for virtual conference attendees this week, discussing ways cloud is catching up and overtaking Data Center products, with approximately 13 minutes set aside for a discussion of forthcoming updates to Data Center software this year. An Atlassian official who kicked off the super session echoed Cannon-Brookes' call for Data Center holdouts to check out the cloud. "For any Data Center customers in the room today who haven't taken the first step, please come and explore our cloud offering," said Disha Rustogi, head of product marketing, transformations and platform at Atlassian. Rustogi then referenced a presentation slide that showed an estimate from a Forrester Research Total Economic Impact report that customers migrating from Jira Data Center to Jira Software cloud gained a 358% return on investment (ROI). "If you're on the business side and looking for the ROI justification, that's right here," she said. "It's not a small number." Super session presenters mentioned approximately a dozen planned Data Center updates focused on security, performance and data management, such as automated archiving of assets and two-factor authentication in Jira and Confluence. A roughly equal number of cloud features were covered during the rest of the session, including AI, automation, security threat detection, and built-in integration with third-party SaaS apps and between Atlassian portfolio tools. Five of the cloud offerings discussed in the session were specifically for migration from on-premises Atlassian software products to the cloud. More than half a dozen users that have already migrated were named or had testimonials quoted during the session, including Mercedes-Benz, Dropbox, United Airlines, Netflix and H&M. "For the teams who have migrated out of the data center into the cloud, they're starting to see the benefit of, 'I have free time now,'" said Oxana Trotsenko, formerly head of Agile transformation and digital technology at United Airlines, in a testimonial video shown during the super session. Trotsenko became a senior strategic engagement manager at Atlassian in February, according to her LinkedIn profile. "They can actually use that time to work on the things that are meaningful to our customers at the end of the day." Wang's super session presentation emphasized recent improvements to the cloud administration console that now matches on-premises tools in security, compliance and performance management, along with new compliance options for Atlassian Marketplace cloud apps. "Through partnering with you in your data center journey, we have gained an understanding of your priorities and use cases," she said. "And now we're taking this understanding into cloud … to make sure [it] is enterprise-ready across scale, security, compliance and admin controls."