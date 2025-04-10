Agentspace vs. Rovo: A new battlefront in enterprise search

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Lines are blurring between business and technical processes at many organizations. Add agentic AI, and the field of enterprise knowledge management -- specifically, enterprise search -- suddenly has a much broader audience and set of tools from which to choose.

Agentic AI integrated with enterprise search tools uses large language models (LLMs) to summarize multimodal information in context and return responses to open-ended natural language queries such as, "What are all my high-priority Jira tickets?" or "What is the new vacation policy?" Agentic AI, through direct UI integration or a chat interface, can then answer further questions, suggest next steps or take action instructions from the user within the same interface, such as, "Email this to my manager."

These increasingly centralized workflows shared by business and tech teams -- what Atlassian has dubbed a "system of work" -- have easy, comprehensive, flexible and centralized access to data at their heart. To take advantage of them, most enterprises will need to catch up in knowledge management (KM) practices, skills and tools, said Julie Mohr, an analyst at Forrester Research.

"During research for a recent KM Wave report, what I heard from clients was, 'We found out very quickly that the quality of our knowledge was not where we thought it was' [when adopting generative AI]," Mohr said.

Increased emphasis on knowledge and data management also influences vendor product development. It increases competition between vendors, such as Atlassian and Google, which each updated agent-assisted enterprise search products this week.

Atlassian Rovo updates led the news out of the Atlassian Team '25 conference.

Google Agentspace vs. Atlassian Rovo Google Agentspace launched in early access in December, and the vendor made some features available to a limited number of customers this week during its Google Cloud Next conference. It also added preview-stage integration with Chrome Enterprise and built-in agents for idea generation and deep research, capable of carrying out long-term, multistage research projects. A Google-approved list of customers has access to built-in connectors to third-party tools such as Atlassian's Jira Cloud and Jira Data Center -- Google's blog launching Agentspace in December prominently features a Jira workflow. According to Google documentation, users must set up their own permissions for such integrations. Atlassian made connections and automation for third-party tools a centerpiece of its product line in 2021 with Open DevOps, which contained the first iteration of its Teamwork Graph. Its Rovo Search, made generally available in October and updated this week, now has more than 50 built-in connectors with third-party applications, including built-in permissions management. Over the last two years, Atlassian built a centralized data lake for its cloud platform, added an Atlassian Intelligence analytics tool and expanded Teamwork Graph well beyond DevOps tools. It is much newer to search than Google, but has been working to catch up quickly, according to Tiffany To, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise and platform at Atlassian. "What we announced yesterday was really Teamwork Graph 2.0 because we recruited a lot of engineers from Meta who had worked on their knowledge graph, and they used a very similar architectural approach," To said. "One of our challenges was, we brought the data in, but it wasn't fast enough. We wanted it to be really fast. Otherwise, those use cases aren't very helpful if you've got to take a long time to query." This revamped Rovo Search will soon become available to all cloud platform subscribers. During its Team '25 conference this week, Atlassian also previewed its own Deep Research agent. One enterprise customer of both vendors who had early access to Google Agentspace and Atlassian Rovo Search said their strengths and weaknesses have been predictable so far. We could search inside Jira tickets or Confluence before -- the biggest difference is that Rovo Search is a one-stop shop, almost like a Google search engine for the enterprise. Kasia WakarecyVice president of enterprise data and apps, Pythian "Google is really good at searches, so they had that advantage," said Kasia Wakarecy, vice president of enterprise data and apps at Pythian, a data and analytics services company that is an Atlassian customer and partners with Google. "When we did an exact comparison side by side with the same prompts and the same data, we found Google Agentspace was slightly better, not necessarily at summarizing, but thinking ahead to the next step." However, Pythian chose to put Rovo Search, Chat and Agents into production. At the time, Rovo was generally available, while Agentspace was still in early access, which made Rovo the more proven product, Wakarecy said. But Rovo's strong integrations with third-party tools, along with the workflow tools that developers already used, were the major deciding factors. "We could search inside Jira tickets or Confluence before -- the biggest difference is that Rovo Search is a one-stop shop, almost like a Google search engine for the enterprise," she said. "You go to this one window, type in what you want, and you don't care if it's a Slack message, Confluence document, Google Doc or email."